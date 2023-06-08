Syndication: Arizona Republic

Gov. Katie Hobbs listens to a question during a news conference on May 15, 2023, at the Soluna Apartments in Phoenix.

 Mark Henle/The Republic

PHOENIX — Arizona won’t block transgender students from using restrooms and locker rooms that do not match their biological sex. In a short veto message Thursday, Gov. Katie Hobbs called the legislation “yet another discriminatory act against LGBTQ+ youth passed by the majority at the state Legislature.’’ And the governor, who earlier had nixed legislation forbidding teachers from using a student’s preferred pronoun, warned the Republicans who control both the House and Senate not to send her similar measures.

“I will veto every bill that aims to attack and harm children,’’ she wrote.

