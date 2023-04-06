Music will be in full force at the Havasu Hoedown this weekend.
Arriving this Saturday are four musical acts who each bring a different tune to their audience’s ears. Hosted by Leadership Lake Havasu, the program’s Class of 2023 decided to create the community event to generate funds for future scholarships.
Two of the musical performers chosen for the group’s one-time event have history within Mohave County. Scheduled as the opening act, Whiskey N’ Smoke hail from the areas of Laughlin, Kingman, and Bullhead City.
Lead vocalist and guitarist Tyler Halsey says he has been performing as an artist for the last 20 years. Filling out the rest of the band is lead guitarist Jimmy Muir, drummer Donnie Arman and bassist Damian Budka.
Whiskey N’ Smoke’s sound is similar to the musical stylings of southern country rock, Halsey says. The band is not unknown to local residents since past performances have included Downtown Havasu’s Flying X Saloon. Other sets have been played at Fox’s Floating Dock Bar in Parker.
The quality sound and overall genuine music provided by the band are elements that Halsey aims to channel to his audiences.
“Anytime a musician can give the gift of music to the world, it’s a true blessing,” Halsey said. “The connection that we get to make with our audience… There is no drug that can replace that high.”
Familiar to locals is Matt Farris, who grew up in Havasu before relocating to his current Tennessee residence in 2010.
Known by name as a country and rock musician, Farris attributes his quick success to his upbringing in the city. Having attended local schools, such as Guiding Light Christian Educational Center to becoming a 2005 graduate from Lake Havasu High School, Farris now tours on a full-time basis.
Over the last decade, Farris has spent time opening shows for other well-known and established country music artists, he explains. On Saturday, Farris will once again revisit his hometown to perform songs during his two-hour set.
“I believe music heals people,” Farris said. “I like being a distraction for someone that might be battling something we don’t see or know about… I like being the joy in someone’s day.”
Whiskey N’ Smoke performs from noon to 1 p.m. and Matt Farris takes the stage from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Havasu Hoedown is on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at Lake Havasu State Park Windsor 4. Attendees can bring blankets and chairs, although pets, coolers and umbrellas are not permitted. Limited parking for disabled persons is available at the front entrance.
General admission pricing is $25 for attendees 13 years old and above. Children 12 years old and below can attend the event for free with a paid adult. VIP tickets are available for $50, which includes upfront seating and one free drink ticket.
