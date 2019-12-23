City offices are closed on Wednesday for the Christmas holiday and Wednesday, Jan. 1, for the New Year’s Day holiday. The Aquatic Center, the city’s afterschool program and Havasu Mobility are unavailable. Police and Fire Department services are unaffected by the holiday schedule, but administrative offices are closed. All city offices resume normal schedules on Thursday following Christmas, and Thursday, Jan. 2, following the New Year’s Day holiday.
The Aquatic Center is open today and New Year’s Eve for morning lap swim and exercise classes until 1 p.m.
Trash and recycling services for Wednesday, Dec. 25, are collected on Thursday, Dec. 26. And trash and recycling services for Wednesday, Jan. 1, are collected on Thursday, Jan. 2.
