The Western Arizona Humane Society has received hundreds of thousands of dollars this month from supporters. The giving season has arrived, and Humane Society officials hope the giving continues.
For Michael McCulloch, the grandson of Lake Havasu City founder Robert P. McCulloch, the Humane Society has long been a favorite charity. He donated $5,000 to the organization earlier this month, according to Humane Society Executive Director Patty Gillmore.
“The McCulloch Family support never ceases,” Gillmore said this week. “Michael donates every month, and supports every event we hold throughout the year.”
The Humane Society’s new facility was the product of more than three years’ planning and renovation, consolidating the organization’s existing, 40-year-old intake, shelter and veterinary facilities into a single, modern location. The new facility opened in May, and has been celebrated by city officials and Humane Society representatives alike.
“The donations from me have been an ongoing thing for years,” McCulloch said Friday. “I hadn’t had an opportunity to tour their new facility, and I was really impressed … I’m a huge animal lover, and they’re in good hands. I was impressed by how state-of-the-art it is, and how everything’s on one site, and how clean everything was. And I’m always happy to see these animals go into new homes.”
The new facility is still under lease, and the organization benefits from constant support from the Havasu community. But aid isn’t just needed during the holidays, Gillmore says.
“To an animal shelter, every day is critical,” Gillmore said. “Our animals’ lives are critical. We have to keep our doors open and we survive only on our donations.”
For more information about the organization and how to lend support, visit https://westernarizonahumane.org.
