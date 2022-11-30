With the holiday season upon us, Lake Havasu City is filling to the brim with festive events to partake in. A much anticipated occasion taking place this evening on Mohave Community College’s Havasu campus is their MCC Shines event.
Sponsored by the campus’ Student Activities Council and organized by the Campus Events Committee, MCC Shines brings together the community of Havasu in one place. An estimated number of 400 residents are expected to arrive on campus for the event, Maria Ayon, dean of student and community engagement, says.
“The holiday season is a time to bring people together,” Ayon continued. “Community events, such as these, provide that opportunity and our local community members are able to visit and learn more about their local community college and meet faculty and staff in a festive environment.”
Adding to the holiday magic is a tree decorating contest between student services, student clubs and academic programs. Children in attendance will also have the opportunity to take complimentary pictures with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
A special choir performance will be orchestrated by the Lake Havasu High School Knight Voices beginning at 6 p.m. Other scheduled activities include an art exhibit, holiday crafting, a photo booth and a tree lighting.
“My hope is to see our young children and teenagers on our campus with their family members not just during this event, but throughout the year,” Ayon said. “We are committed to our local community members in all aspects of their lives.”
The event is slated to be held in the 500 and 600 buildings on campus from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Attendees can utilize the parking lot located off of 1977 Acoma Blvd. W. directly in front of the aforementioned buildings as well as side street parking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.