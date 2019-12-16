The waterfront along the English Village will see a little rearranging over the next few weeks as a brand new dock is being added to Bridgewater Channel immediately north of the London Bridge.
The 16-slip dock is being put in primarily to serve the Holiday Inn Express. Although the new dock was anchored next to the London Bridge on Monday, Bill Spresser, asset manager for Virtual Realty Enterprises, LLC, which owns the Holiday Inn and the English Village, said it will be moved soon.
Spresser said the plan is to remove the dock currently being used by the Sunset Charter & Tour Company, likely sometime this week. The new dock will then move into that location and extend north from the Sunset kiosk, running parallel to the shoreline. That will put the dock roughly 65 feet way from the London Bridge. Lake Havasu City Building Official Jeff Thuneman said the city ordinance requires developments be at least 35 feet away from the London Bridge abutments, and 45 feet from the face.
Sunset Charter & Tour Company will retain two of the slips on the new dock once it is completed, while Holiday Inn guests will have first priority on the other 14.
“If they are not being used we can rent them to other people, and maybe have some transient slips if people want to come in and eat at Blue Chair or Burgers by the Bridge,” Spresser said. “It just depends on what is available on any given day.”
The London Bridge Resort already has docks for their guests, and the Heat Hotel also added docks earlier this year. Spresser said that played a role into VRE’s decision to add some docks for the Holiday Inn.
“We added them just to remain competitive with the other hotels, and as an amenity for our guests,” Spresser said. “We also hope to gain some additional revenue off of them by renting them when they are not full.”
The cost of the project is expected to be $850,000. Spresser said it should take about three weeks to complete construction and he is hopeful that the dock will be operational during the first week of January.
In order to make room for the new dock, Spresser said the docks currently housing Rubba Duck Safari and Champion Boat and Jet Ski Rentals will be shifted further upstream. Spresser said both docks, which are also owned by VRE, will be getting new ADA compliant gang planks as part of their relocation. Otherwise, the docks themselves and their tenants are expected to remain the same.
A dock for Dixie
While one dock project is underway in the channel, another one is in the works.
There is currently a proposal to extend the Executive Dock owned by London Bridge Resort by 20 feet. The extension will eventually be home to the Dixie Belle – a historic replica riverboat – when it makes its anticipated return to the water after seven years on land.
Dixie Belle owner Keith Fernung’s dock proposal was already approved by the Lake Havasu City Council when it issued a conditional use permit this spring. It also has been approved by the Army Corp of Engineers. Currently, the dock extension is seeking its building permit from city staff before installation can begin.
Fernung noted that the Army Corp of Engineers approval does have a deadline, however, which he said he believes to be at the end of 2019.
“If the city doesn’t approve us (before the deadline) we are going to have to resubmit everything to the Army Corp of Engineers and start the process again, which we are hoping not to do of course,” he said.
The dock extension has already been built by local developer Craig Reynolds, Frenung said, so installation would go fairly quickly once a building permit is issued.
As for the tour boat itself, Fernung said the Dixie Belle achieved a significant milestone about a month ago when the Coast Guard approved it to launch.
“There is still a lot of work going on on the boat every day but most of it right now is cosmetic,” Frenung said. “At least 85 to 90 percent of all the systems are all finished. So we are mostly working on things like paint, stain, woodworking and doors.”
Fernung said the goal is to launch the Dixie Belle by February, but it will still be a private vessel. Once back on the water, it can start additional testing with the Coast Guard to receive its Certificate of Inspection which would allow it to start taking paying customers on board for tours and special events.
(3) comments
It will be great to see the grand Dixie Belle back on Lake Havasu! We've missed here!
This is good to know! I can't wait to put some docks in for my use!
So the city permits docks on land the hotels don't own?
