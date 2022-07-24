Dan Delasantos compiled a collection of antiques, artifacts, and mementos that any collector or historian would be honored to display.
These treasures represent 30 years of accumulated effort and decorate his personal bar, which was created in Hawaii, relocated to Colorado and reassembled in Lake Havasu City.
The bar’s oldest pieces date back to 1935 and came from his godfather, Rolly Noce who first inspired his interest in bars.
“I admired his elaborate personal family bar and recently received a few items from his bar to adorn my own creation,” Delasantos said. “I have always had a fascination with bars. They represent many cultures and amazing artistic aspects of life.”
The proud Havasu Pioneer attended grade school in the city and graduated from Lake Havasu High School in 1976.
He worked at the Campbell Boat Company and the Citizens Utilities Company before moving to Hawaii.
While working for Better Brands, Hawaii’s premier liquor distributor, Delasantos created the first version of his bar and soon added several bar mirrors. He acquired an antique, fully functional tapper manufactured prior to World War II with tiki heads representing Polynesian supernatural figures.
Other Hawaiian acquisitions include a Martin ukulele that was a gift from his Hawaiian grandmother, and a photo of his great-great grandmother who was a Hawaiian princess.
He also made the greatest find of his life in Hawaii—his wife Mary. Their 30-year love story is his greatest treasure: “My wife is the inspiration for getting things completed and done.”
When asked about her role in developing the bar, Mary quipped, “I’m the one that goes,
‘Oh, that looks great where you have it.’ That’s my job.” She laughed and then explained, “He spends a lot of time deciding where things go.”
The bar’s recessed lighting enhances the grains in the wood and highlights the mementos on the shelves. The beer fridge is housed in an old outhouse illuminated by LED green lights for effect.
There is even a practice bomb from the U.S.S. Hornet.
“I was given the bomb when I was seven-years-old by one of the sailors who was on the Hornet’s last Apollo recovery mission,” Dan noted. “He waltzed right off the gangplank with it.”
One of Dan’s special keepsakes is a genuine buffalo skull prominently displayed on the center of the wall above the bar. He bought the skull for one-third of its retail cost of $225.
“My wife’s a vegan so it’s really the only thing she’s against in the bar,” he said. “Of course, it’s my centerpiece because it’s beautiful.”
“I’m actually a health coach and a certified nutritionist, and a vegan,” Mary corrected,
adding that the quality she admires most about her husband is “his loyalty to his family and friends.”
Dan’s favorite piece is a hunk of mesquite taken from Parker’s Planet Ranch Conservation and Wildlife Area, which sits on the center of the bar. He collected the chunk of wood at 16 when he and his buddies cut and sold wood to raise money for a houseboat they built.
“When you grew up in this town 40 to 50 years ago and someone told you to go outside and play, you had to find something to do,” Dan said with a smile. “You became innovative.”
After living in Hawaii for 10 years, Dan and Mary moved to Castle Rock, Colorado where he worked as a photojournalist for Sand Sports Magazine. While on an assignment to cover an off-road event at Little Sahara State Park in Waynoka, Oklahoma, Dan realized there were opportunities for some good values in the real estate market. They purchased a few weekend rental properties and a couple of farms in Waynoka (pronounced way-NO-ka).
“There was so much off-roading in the area, we knew it would be a good place to have a property,” Mary noted.
It was in Waynoka that Dan made another great find.
“I happened to wander into the town’s museum and met the curator. When I told her, I grew up in Lake Havasu she asked if I knew CV Wood. I responded with a cheerful ‘yes ma’am!’
“She then asked if I knew where he was from. I didn’t have a clue. ‘Right here in Waynoka,’ she replied. ‘Do you know where he was born?’ Again, I had a blank look on my face and replied, ‘No, ma’am. I don’t.’
“She said, ‘He was born in the house right across the way from your barn on December 17, 1920.’”
CV was known as the “Chili Cook-Off King of Waynoka” long before gaining fame as the master planner of Disneyland and partnering with Robert McCulloch, to design and develop Havasu.
That curator, Sandie Olson, is also the president of the Waynoka Historical Society and said, “Meeting Dan was a real game-changer, the beginning of solving a puzzle that began years ago when an older Waynoka woman told me that CV Wood was in town for a funeral. I didn’t know who he was.”
Thanks to the serendipitous journalistic assignment and subsequent real estate purchases in Waynoka, Dan was able to add old west souvenirs, a lantern and a 60-year old coop sign to the bar. The most valuable piece of all was the 106-year old barn wood from his property across from CV’s childhood home. According to Dan, it would cost $15,000 to purchase and install that much barn wood.
After tearing down his dilapidated barn and removing most of the nails, Dan incorporated the wood into his bar in Colorado. Some of the wood came from railroad cars. He even discovered beams that had been buried for over 50 years and used one for his bar rail.
“What makes the bar special to me is that the wood came from where CV Wood was born and raised,” he said. “If I didn’t have this wood in here it would look just like anyone else’s bar.”
When Dan and Mary relocated to Havasu in 2016, after spending 20 years in Colorado, he had to disassemble the bar and reconstruct it. He “took a page out of CV” and numbered every article—as CV had done with the London Bridge—then reassembled all the pieces and parts in the same configuration. The painstaking reassembly took three months.
Hanging the bomb and mounting the railroad tracks in the ceiling are the next planned projects. The bar will never be finished. It’s “an ongoing work of art” that changes with each new artifact. Dan will continue choosing pieces that have a cultural, historical or personal significance.
“Each item has a story behind it,” he said. “We could go on for hours about what every piece means.”
“I like to hear Dan telling his stories,” Mary said. “And what’s interesting—it usually starts with him going to get a beer.”
