KINGMAN — A trash removal day may include finding the occasional family pictures, diaries and heirlooms, items Myron Storing of Kingman’s Dump Runners hangs on to. However, during a recent run, Storing discovered a priceless heirloom, the ashes of a family member.
During an eviction cleanout, Storing discovered the urn and immediately sought out family members. After contacting the landlord who did not have contact information of the former tenant, Storing eventually took to Facebook in hopes of finding the family. Within hours, Storing was able to reunite family members with their mother’s ashes.
“It was a classic junk removal day … and then I found the ashes,” Storing said.
This was the first time Storing found such an item during a cleanup. During the cleanup process, the ashes got mixed in with other items, which resulted in Storing searching through the dump for the ashes. He said it only took him a few minutes to relocate the item.
“I didn’t have the heart to leave it,” Storing said.
After Storing posted a plea on Facebook asking for help to find the family, the post blew up with Kingman community members trying to locate family members or give avenues Storing could take to find the family, including contacting funeral homes and the medical examiner’s office.
Storing’s company has been in business for over a year and cleans up homes, construction sites and yards. While he will occasionally find heirlooms, this particular job site will always stick with him.
A member associated with the family was reached out to for comment but did not respond in time. Storing also thanked everyone who was equally as determined as he was to find the family.
“The community does a lot to help you out,” Storing said.
