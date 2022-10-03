Dump_Runner_Facebook_photo_web_t715.jpg

KINGMAN — A trash removal day may include finding the occasional family pictures, diaries and heirlooms, items Myron Storing of Kingman’s Dump Runners hangs on to. However, during a recent run, Storing discovered a priceless heirloom, the ashes of a family member.

During an eviction cleanout, Storing discovered the urn and immediately sought out family members. After contacting the landlord who did not have contact information of the former tenant, Storing eventually took to Facebook in hopes of finding the family. Within hours, Storing was able to reunite family members with their mother’s ashes.

