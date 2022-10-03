A strengthening Hurricane Ian’s rain and winds are lashing Cuba’s western tip as it roared on a path that could see it hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 hurricane. Officials in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province have evacuated 50,000 people, set up 55 shelters and taken steps to protect crops in warehouses in Cuba’s main tobacco-growing region ahead of Ian’s expected landfall early Tuesday as a major hurricane. The National Hurricane Center the island’s west coast could see as much as 14 feet of storm surge. After passing over Cuba, Ian was forecast to strengthen further before reaching Florida as early as Wednesday.