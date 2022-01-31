After a lifetime in the travel industry, a Lake Havasu City woman was eager to find a place to spend her golden years. But now, 82-year-old Kathryn Wright may have to fight before she can settle down.
Wright is now embroiled in a lawsuit against multiple real estate agents, brokers and agencies, over the sale of a home last year that she says should rightfully be hers. She is expected to appear in person, or through her legal counsel, at a Feb. 19 court date in the case.
In late October, a home was listed for sale at 2660 Patio Simpatico. Mohave County records show that the 1,891-square-foot, single-story residence had a full cash value of $322,762. With a lot adjacent to the London Bridge Golf Course, and with a broad view of Havasu’s surrounding mountainsides, the home had a lot to offer. And according to Wright, so did she.
When her real estate agent led her on a walk-through of the home on Oct. 24, Wright made an offer of $605,000 on the house. The home was listed for sale through Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty and Havasu-based Desert Land Group. But according to Wright, another buyer was interested in the property.
Desert Land Group real estate agent Jack Dunn made an offer of his own on the property, according to Wright, for about $585,000. Despite offering $20,000 less than Wright, Dunn’s offer was accepted.
It isn’t a scenario entirely unheard of. Although money may be a significant factor in many real estate sales, it isn’t the only factor. But Wright says she became suspicious enough to investigate.
“When my broker made the offer, I knew I’d bought the home,” Wright said this week. “Then I found out there was hanky-panky going on … my offer was never presented to the seller.”
According to a court complaint filed by Wright, real estate agents representing Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty and Havasu-based Desert Land Group failed to inform the seller’s attorney of Wright’s offer before Dunn’s offer was accepted.
“They thought they could get away with closing on the home with (Dunn’s) lower offer,” Wright said. “Except I contacted the seller’s attorney. My offer, which was $15,000 more than Dunn’s, was never submitted. Transactions like this need to be exposed.”
According to Washington attorney Chris Frost, who represents the seller’s estate, the sale of 2660 Patio Simpatico has since closed after Dunn agreed to match Wright’s initial offer at about $600,000. Frost said he was not at liberty to discuss the ongoing case involving the property.
Wright says Dunn has since offered to sell the home to Wright for $1.2 million.
The complaint
Wright is now suing Dunn, Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty, Desert Land Group, real estate broker Lisa Elliot and agent Patricia Woodward for allegations of possible malfeasance in the sale. Wright’s civil complaint, filed Dec. 13, accused the defendants of counts including fraud, consumer fraud, and negligent misrepresentation.
The complaint also alleges civil conspiracy between Dunn and Woodward to withhold Wright’s offer, unjust enrichment by Dunn in the property’s purchase, negligence, promissory estoppel and negligent supervision by Arizona Living Realty. The complaint further accuses Dunn and Elliot of conspiring with Woodward in a constructive trust.
Wright is being represented in the case by attorney Matthew McCabe, of Scottsdale-based Thunderbird Law Group.
According to the complaint filed by McCabe, the plaintiff is hoping for restitution of damages to be determined at a civil trial, and the reimbursement of attorney’s fees and costs. And more importantly, she says, she wants her efforts to have been for something.
“I hope I’m awarded the house,” Wright said. “I walked into that home with (real estate agents) on Oct. 24, and I said ‘Yes, I want it’. I made the highest offer … it was a huge disappointment when I didn’t get it.”
The counter-suit
According to Wright, she found an answer to her complaint on Tuesday morning, posted to her front door.
The court document, obtained by Today’s News-Herald in digital format, was a civil complaint notifying Wright of a counter-suit brought against her. The suit was filed by Dunn and 200LB LLC – a limited liability corporation incorporated by Dunn, whose principal manager has been identified as Jack Dunn. The company is listed as the title-holder over the home at 2660 Patio Simpatico, according to the counter-suit, and asserts that Dunn has no personal interest in the property.
200LB LLC was not listed as a defendant in Wright’s lawsuit.
The countersuit accused Wright of one civil count of slander of title, alleging that Wright’s lawsuit contained a material misstatement in stating that Dunn had an equitable interest in the property. Dunn says Wright had reason to know her claim against him was false when she filed her suit.
Dunn has asked the court for damages, and that the plaintiff reimburse his attorney’s fees, as well as punitive damages in the case.
Although Mohave Superior Court records show that a summons for Wright to answer the counter-suit exists, Wright says she has not yet been served as of Monday.
Desert Land Group CEO Mychal Gorden declined to comment directly on the case as of Friday.
“It’s between the buyer, the seller and parties involved in the sale,” Gorden said. “Jack Dunn and Patti Woodward were among the parties, but Desert Land Group wasn’t involved in the transaction, and I can’t comment.”
Today’s News-Herald was successful in contacting Dunn by telephone on Friday. Dunn said he would seek advice from his attorney before commenting on the case.
Lisa Elliott and Patricia Woodward declined to speak with Today’s News-Herald about the case under advice from their respective attorneys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.