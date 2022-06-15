The average sale price of a single family home in Lake Havasu City has been about $600,000 through the first five months of 2022 as home prices continue to rise both in locally and throughout the nation. But a real estate analytics company is predicting that prices will begin to stabilize over the next 12 months and may even decline in Mohave County.
According to the Lake Havasu Association of Realtor’s monthly statistics report, a total of 144 homes were sold in Lake Havasu City in May 2022 with an average sale price of $625,225 and a median price of $566,200. Although there have been 30 fewer sales this May than in May 2021, the average price and median price are both about $84,000 higher than in May 2021.
Association President Judy Tassie said the main reason housing prices continue to increase is a lack of supply.
“We have a housing supply issue,” she said. “We have experienced 15 years of underbuilding in the country and it’s now become an issue. As more people move out of the larger cities with dense housing to the rural neighborhoods where that type of housing isn’t readily accessible it has created a catchup scenario. The supply chain issue will continue to have an impact on the timeframes in which homes are completed and available for occupancy.”
CoreLogic, a real estate analytics company, also credited the scarcity of inventory for the record home price growth throughout the country since the start of the pandemic. The report found prices have risen nationally by 20.9% year over year from April 2021 to April 2022, which is the highest year over year increase according to the company’s data going back to 2000. National home prices increased 2.6% from March to April this year, alone.
CoreLogic President and CEO Patrick Dodd said the continued rapid home price growth through April has been spurred by buyers eager to purchase a home before mortgage rate begin to rise.
“Buyers who closed on their home in April had locked in their mortgage rate in February or March, when rates were lower than today,” Dodd said. “With 30-year fixed mortgage rates much higher now, we expect to see waning buyer activity because of eroding affordability. As a consequence, our forecast projects slowing price growth over the coming year.”
CoreLogic’s April report says about 70% of home have sold for more than the asking price this spring as buyers attempted to purchase before mortgage rates rise, but CoreLogic’s forecasts expects those mortgage rates will also likely put the brakes on buyer demand in the coming months which will lead to slower home price growth in the year ahead.
Interest rates have already started shooting up since reaching the lowest levels it had been in decades during the pandemic. On Wednesday the Federal Reserve approved an interest rate hike of 0.75% to between 1.5% and 1.75% - which is the largest single increase since 1994. More increases are expected from the Federal Reserve throughout the year as well, as it attempts to combat inflation.
Tassie said the effects of inflation and rising interest rates have already started to have an impact locally.
“With the rise in housing prices, in addition to the rise in interest rates, the same home a year ago, in some cases, equals out to a mortgage payment that is now double compared to a year ago,” Tassie said. “Therefore, our buyers are not qualifying for the mortgages as they may have last year. It is not due to a lack of interest or demand, but simply an economic issue. We are going to have to start thinking outside the box on how we can assist the consumers by making these homes more obtainable.”
One of the hallmarks of Havasu’s housing market over the past couple years, as home values have shot up, has been a lack of available housing inventory. According to the Lake Havasu Association of Realtor’s data that trend is slowly starting to reverse itself, but inventory is still well below normal levels. According to the report there were 459 total active listings for single family homes in May 2022, compared to just 386 in May 2021. But Tassie points out that there were 708 active listings in May 2020 during the early days of the pandemic, and 838 homes were on the market in May 2019.
“We are not as close to pre-pandemic numbers as most would believe,” Tassie said. “We still have a ways to go to meet up with those numbers.”
Meanwhile, the total number of sales has dipped slightly in May 2022 compared to May 2021, but only by about 30 sales. Tassie said, on average, homes are still selling right around their asking price. She said in May 2021 the average sale was 101% of the list price, while in May 2022 it was 99% of the listing.
“Homes that are priced aggressively continue to see multiple offers that can end up with an over asking sales price,” Tassie said.
Where are home prices headed?
CoreLogic is predicting that home prices will continue to increase nationally over the next 12 months, but at a much slower pace. The April report predicts a 1.2% increase from April to May, and a 5.6% increase in value from April 2022 to April 2023. But over the past few months CoreLogic’s reports have identified the Lake Havasu City-Kingman Metropolitan Statistical Area – which includes all of Mohave County – as one of the most at risk areas in the United States for home price decline over the next year.
Lake Havasu City-Kingman comes in at number two on CoreLogics’ list of most at-risk metros and Mohave County is one of three areas rated as a “very high” risk for price declines with a probability above 70%, and a confidence score of 50% to 75%. Bremerton-Silverdale, Washington is number one on the list and Bellingham, Washington comes in at number three followed by Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Connecticut, and Olympia-Tumwater, Washington.
CoreLogic Chief Economist Frank Nothaft told Today’s News-Herald in March that the main reason CoreLogic’s model predicts home prices in Mohave County to decline is the extraordinary increase in local home prices experienced over the last three years, without similar increases to incomes for local residents. He noted at the time home values had increased by 62% from January 2019 to January 2022.
Although Nothaft said Havasu appears to be overvalued based on price-to-income comparisons, he said if there is high housing demand in Havasu coming from outside of the area that might cause the model to overestimate the likelihood of a price decline.
Tassie said it’s hard to say what will happen with housing prices in Lake Havasu City, or Mohave County, over the next 12 months because the market depends on many factors outside of Havasu’s control.
“I wish I knew this for sure, but inflation, interest rates and supply continue to be external unknowns as to where our market will go,” Tassie said. “We are seeing a decline in sales nationwide for the past few months. So will Havasu continue to follow the nation?”
CoreLogic’s April report
CoreLogic’s report found home prices in Arizona increased by 28.1% from April 2021 to April 2022, which is the second largest year-over-year growth of any state behind only Florida’s 32.4% increase during that time. Tennessee (27.2%), Nevada (25.8%), and North Carolina (25.8%) rounded out the top five states.
Meanwhile, Phoenix and Las Vegas were number one and number two respectively with the largest year over year home price growth in April of any large metro in the country. Home prices in Phoenix were up 29.7% and Vegas saw a 27.1% rise. San Diego (26%), Miami (23%) and Denver (21.7% rounded out the top five.
SINGLE FAMILY HOME SALES IN MAY
May 2022 May 2021 YTD2022 YTD2021
Number Sold 144 174 810 873
Average price $625,225 $539,181 $597,649 $498,861
Median price $566,200 $482,450 $540,000 $435,000
Active listings 459 386 - -
* Data from Lake Havasu Association of Realtors’ monthly statistics report
