Home2 Suites by Hilton provides new lodging option for travelers

Kim O’Hara, area sales manager for Greens Group, left, and front desk agent Cassidy Davis are part of the growing staff for Home2 Suites by Hilton in Lake Havasu City. The property is located at 120 Park Ave adjacent to the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center.

Construction on Lake Havasu City’s newest lodging property has finally been completed.

Operated by California-based Greens Group, Home2 Suites by Hilton officially opened for business on May 18. The nearly five-year process was prolonged in order to obtain building permits and other required licensing, says Kim O’Hara, area sales manager for Greens Group.

NYPD USMC
NYPD USMC

One would think that they’d have installed charging stations for their guests to charge electric cars.

