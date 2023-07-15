Home2 Suites by Hilton provides new lodging option for travelers

Construction on Lake Havasu City’s newest lodging property has finally been completed.
Operated by California-based Greens Group, Home2 Suites by Hilton officially opened for business on May 18. The nearly five-year process was prolonged in order to obtain building permits and other required licensing, says Kim O’Hara, area sales manager for Greens Group.
Havasu’s hotel will be another addition to the company, which also owns the Hampton Inn and Quality Inn properties in Needles, California.
Situated near the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center and Rotary Park’s south end is the 102-room hotel, which O’Hara describes as being an all-suites property. Each room comes equipped with a kitchenette that features a full-sized refrigerator, sink, utensils, dishware, and a microwave.
Unique touches found throughout the rooms include room divider curtains and convertible living room furniture to accommodate additional guests. Available rooms range from king beds to double queen beds, with a number of ADA accessible rooms. Accessible rooms include roll-in showers and other appropriate features, O’Hara adds.
“It’s really got the comforts of home in every single room. That’s part of who we are at Home2,” O’Hara said. “We really want to make you feel like you’re at home while you’re here.”
Upon entering the property, guests are greeted by a large lobby that features open seating areas. Guests can play one of the many board games on display, use the hotel’s business services, or grab complimentary refreshments from the coffee station.
At the rear of the property is a hot tub, pool, and a fully-equipped patio with fire pits and a barbeque section. An on-site gym and laundry room are also located near the back of the lobby.
Having been open during the start of summer, O’Hara says that the hotel witnessed an influx of guests for the Fourth of July holiday.
“It was jam-packed in the morning here. There was no seating for anybody after a while,” O’Hara described. “There was a constant turnover of people. It was really cool to see.”
As another option for touring visitors, Home2 Suites has welcomed a variety of guests since its opening nearly two months ago, O’Hara says.
Described by O’Hara as an upscale property, an average room will cost guests $189. Those traveling with pets will pay an additional $50 for the first four days, with the fee increasing after the fourth day. Several room discounts are available, including the Honors Discount and rates for military families and seniors. A customizable breakfast is also included in all room rates, O’Hara adds.
“We’re in a huge traveling area for tourists and having more hotel rooms for them to stay in is a good option for them,” O’Hara said. “We want you to feel at home when you’re here. I just think that this is such a great property to have here in Lake Havasu.”
(1) comment
One would think that they’d have installed charging stations for their guests to charge electric cars.
