For many, the world outside seems to have slowed its bustling pace, as businesses close their doors, events postpone and schools go digital. Focus is shifted from the once-relied upon routines to more time at home — and for many — family.
On Thursday, Havasu resident Sharon Cossette turned 72 years old. While a traditional party couldn’t be held in her honor, her family still found another way to celebrate.
At 2 p.m. sharp, a line of cars drove slowly down Coral Drive, honking their horns and waving large yellow banners that read, “Happy Birthday Tutu!” Her kids and grandkids filled the vehicles as they waved and blew kisses to a very surprised Sharon standing on her driveway.
“It was all such a surprise!” she said. Her husband, Sandy, said their family members in Germany also Facetimed Sharon to wish her a happy birthday.
In another Havasu household, the Stepp family of seven has had a lot more time together lately, thanks to the stay-at-home order.
“I find my kids being creative finding things to stay busy,” Kendyl Stepp said. They love to build forts, and they’ve been using the extra time at home to learn how to cook. “Messes are likely to be found everywhere, but I’m trying to let that go a little bit so they can have fun.”
To keep from going stir-crazy, they spend a lot of time outside.
“Before we start any school work in the mornings, we go for a family walk or bike ride to get some fresh air first thing,” she said. “I find that to be helping with not feeling so cooped up. And I’ve discovered homeschooling is not for me! I love and miss my kids teachers!”
Telesis Preparatory Academy teacher Florence Fallis said her family is busy with a lot of home projects, such as weeding, cleaning the garage and getting ready to send her daughter, Noelle, off to college.
Every day at 4 p.m. sharp, she reads to her students on Facebook live and hosts Zoom meetings twice a day. While Fallis is grateful to still be working, it comes with many challenges.
“As a mom, it is hard to make sure [Noelle] is doing her work as I am working from home also,” she said. “As a teacher, it is hard to help and make sure that students are doing what needs to be done and helping parents at the same time.”
But she has hope that the curve will flatten and some sort of normalcy will return.
“I think the lesson learned is to follow our leaders even if we do not agree with them,” Fallis said of the pandemic. “I also think that we spread positive or negative vibes. Like I tell my third graders, we can make the best out of the situation or we can complain about it. Either way we are in the same situation.”
Work continues at Debbi Selby’s home, too. Her husband stays busy on projects as she works throughout the day.
“Who knows? We may have some projects completed by the end of this,” she said. Selby said she misses seeing her grandkids, who live across town from her.
Susan Johnson is sadly missing out on family time as well. Her Easter Sunday will be a little lonelier this year without her family from Kingman and Phoenix, who can’t make the trip to Havasu because of coronavirus concerns.
The pandemic is taking a toll on Shy Marie’s family, too.
“It’s been difficult, as a single mom of three already struggling to keep them entertained, struggling with finances,” Marie said. “They don’t understand why they can’t have a special prize or snack every other day anymore and why they can’t go in the store with me and have to sit in the car with a family member.”
Dave G. and his wife have noticed more stress among themselves as they stay cooped up a bit more than usual, he said. But he’s grateful to be retired, without the worry of earning a paycheck during the pandemic.
“As the kids have fled the nest, I’m absolutely sure that my wife and myself are on easy street,” Dave said. “We worry about the people in our lives. Everyone will be impacted. You see that is much worse for some and hope that they can make it through this rough time.”
