Lake Havasu City Police officers were called Wednesday to assist the U.S. Bureau of Land Management on London Bridge Road. According to the report, BLM agents found a homeless camp on State Trust land, where several hundred mounds of waste had been discarded. The occupants, identified by police as Sharron A. Pickrell, 31, and William A. Newman, 32, had been living in the area for several months.
Pickrell and Newman were warned against camping in the area, and were asked to remove all trash and personal items from their campsite. Officers returned to the area several times, according to the report, where they found little effort had been made by Pickrell and Newman to remove their trash and belongings from the area. When officers found them at the campsite again on Saturday, Pickrell was arrested at the scene on felony charges of littering and misdemeanor charges of illegal camping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.