Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Dover Avenue business last month after receiving reports of a canoe stolen from the location.
According to the report, the business owner left the canoe atop a boat mold beside the business July 6. It was reported stolen two days later, and police were unable to find any leads in the cases.
On July 12, officers encountered two men at a known homeless camp on the 900 block of London Bridge Road, with two canoes resting on the shoreline nearby. According to police, one of the men – later identified as 26-year-old Kyle L. Rackley – fled the scene while the other agreed to speak with officers. According to Rackley’s companion, who has not been identified by police, Rackley said he borrowed his canoe from a friend. Rackley’s canoe was allegedly covered with white spray paint when officers found it.
The victim was called to the scene, and positively identified the watercraft as his own. The canoe was returned to the alleged victim, but police were unable to find Rackley at that time.
On July 18, Rackley was arrested on unrelated misdemeanor charges. When detectives learned that he was in custody, they allegedly questioned Rackley in the alleged theft. According to police, Rackley told investigators he found the canoe in a wash near the business, and carried it toward the water. He said at the time, he did not know who the canoe belonged to or that it was reported stolen, according to the report.
Rackley was charged with one misdemeanor count of theft.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.