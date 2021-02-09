A transient Lake Havasu City resident pleaded guilty Jan. 23 to charges of criminal trespassing and failure to appear in court after an incident that took place in mid-October.
Officers were called Oct. 16 to a Palmas Drive residence after receiving reports of a suspicious person. Police say that John L. Watterson, 43, was seen running through multiple yards prior to officers’ arrival, and may have been acting under the influence of drugs.
Watterson was allegedly found in the backyard of a Palmas Drive home, where police say he attempted to jump a wall and exit onto Amigo Drive. Officers allegedly recognized Watterson from prior encounters, and told him to stop. A records check by police later allegedly showed two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
According to police, Watterson ran from officers when confronted, and officers were unable to locate him until Nov. 27.
Officers were patrolling the area of Palisades and Simitan Drives in November, where they allegedly saw Watterson. Police say Watterson was known to flee on multiple occasions when confronted by law enforcement officers, and officers were prepared to pursue him. Police say Watterson again ran from officers who approached him, and officers chased Watterson on foot. Watterson was ultimately apprehended as officers physically restrained him at the scene.
The police report quoted Watterson saying to the arresting officer, “You’re fast, youngster.”
Watterson allegedly compared the arresting officer to “Robocop” as he was taken into custody.
On Jan. 23, Watterson pleaded guilty to charges of criminal trespassing and failure to appear in court. As of Monday, he remained in custody at Mohave County Jail.
