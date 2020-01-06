A Lake Havasu City resident suffered minor injuries Sunday after discovering a fire in the bedroom closet and attempting to put it out.
When the attempt proved unsuccessful, the house on the 2000 block of Polaris Drive was evacuated without further incident, according to a press release from the Lake Havasu City Fire Department.
After receiving a call of the residential structure fire at about 4:30 p.m., the first arriving Battalion Chief reported seeing smoke coming out of the residence. The fire department was able to gain control of the blaze within 14 minutes, according to the release.
A total of three engine companies, one truck company, a battalion chief, and CERT responded to the scene according to the fire department.
Fire crews remained on Polaris Drive for three hours to conduct salvage operations.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
