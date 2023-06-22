A woman is in custody this week, after a fatal shooting at an Appaloosa Drive residence. But as investigation in the case continues, details remained scarce as of Thursday evening.
The incident took place at 3062 Appaloosa Drive, where police say a woman intentionally shot her boyfriend. Police declined to release additional information in the case on Thursday, including the suspect’s name, pending the conclusion of their investigation.
Witnesses in the neighborhood say the shooting may have taken place at about 1 p.m. Lake Havasu City resident Tim Laubhan, who lived next door to the couple, learned of the shooting from his police scanner before he was later questioned by detectives in the case.
“I’ve seen problems over there,” Loubhan said. “I’ve talked to them both in the past … I’m not sure what happened yet. They were having issues, but it sounded like they were trying to work things out. When the police department showed up, I asked them if he killed her. They told me she was fine.”
Neighbor Madison Schliech watched the arrest unfold from her home across the street from the scene.
“She was handcuffed in the back of her truck, and then the police put her in the back of their car,” Schliech said. “And then the cops continued to show up.”
According to Schliech, the incident was out of the ordinary for their neighborhood.
“I heard they had been fighting for the past week,” Schliech said, “The boyfriend was trying to get all of the guns in the house away from her.”
Investigation in the case remained ongoing as of Thursday evening. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
