Homicide on Appaloosa

A home on the 3000 block of Appaloosa Drive is the scene of a possible homicide this week, where police say a woman intentionally shot a male victim. Police declined to release further information in the case as of Thursday evening.

A woman is in custody this week, after a fatal shooting at an Appaloosa Drive residence. But as investigation in the case continues, details remained scarce as of Thursday evening.

The incident took place at 3062 Appaloosa Drive, where police say a woman intentionally shot her boyfriend. Police declined to release additional information in the case on Thursday, including the suspect’s name, pending the conclusion of their investigation.

