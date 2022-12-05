Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Yucca location this weekend after an off-roading excursion led to a grisly discovery.
According to the sheriff’s office, an off-highway vehicle recreationist was driving through a remote desert in Yucca on Sunday morning, when he discovered human remains amidst a large pile of debris. Investigators found the body of an adult male wrapped in a tarp at the scene, but no identification could be made as of this week.The remains have been transferred to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy, and possible future identification.
