The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9401 wasn’t able to hold its usual ceremony at the cemetery this year due to the pandemic and work taking place at the cemetery itself. But the VFW refused to let Memorial Day pass unmarked.
“I think we got a job done that needed to be done,” said VFW commander Kenny Gleason. “We couldn’t just let it go. We found a way in the midst of pandemics, endemics and politics.”
Gleason said the Memorial Day event came together kind of last minute this year, but the VFW was able to recognize members of the military who have perished in the line of duty with a shortened ceremony at the VFW Hall. Due to the indoor venue, some of the usual aspects of the Memorial Day ceremony were skipped this year – like the 21 gun salute.
The event drew about 40 people, rather than the 100 or so who typically show up at the cemetery each Memorial Day.
“History books do not mention the importance of those fallen, prisoners of war, and those missing in action,” Gleason said during the ceremony. “This is our responsibility as veterans and families of veterans, to educate the crowds.”
Gleason noted the excitement around the holiday that packs Lake Havasu with boats and fills the beaches with barbecue, but said it is important to remember the true purpose of the day.
“We thank all of you for taking time out of your life to come here today to honor all those who gave their lives in their country’s defense,” he said. “As we honor those today who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, I ask you to keep in your thoughts and prayers the more than 82,000 still listed as prisoners of war and missing in action. Until we all come home, we shall not forget.”
As part of the ceremony, Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy officially proclaimed May 25 to be Memorial Day in Lake Havasu City, but said honoring military veterans and those who didn’t make it home is a year-round activity in Havasu.
“Lake Havasu City does not just remember our fallen heroes on military holidays, we spend countless hours throughout the year expressing our gratitude to the families of our fallen warriors and honoring them with our unwavering commitment to all members and veterans of the armed forces, either through charity or giving a heart-felt, ‘Thank you for your service,’ to those who currently serve, or have served,” Sheehy said, as part of the proclamation.
Sheehy noted that 1.1 million American military members have been killed in action, and 1.7 million have been wounded or missing through the country’s history. State Sen. Sonny Borrelli, himself a Marine veteran, noted that those losses have not been in vain. That is why he said he doesn’t like to use the term, “fallen.”
“They have sacrificed their lives for us to enjoy the freedom,” Borrelli said. “They were storming the beaches in Normandy and storming the beaches in the South Pacific so that those folks outside can have plenty of opportunity to enjoy the beaches in Lake Havasu. So I ask you, did our brothers and sisters, did they fall? Did they fail? Or did they die? For those who have lost a son or a daughter, we are all brothers and sisters and we all feel the same. We shall never ever forget them and never take their sacrifice for granted.”
Gleason also noted that the VFW Hall on London Bridge Road has recently reopened after being closed for weeks during the shutdown.
“We are like a family here, so our members can return to their home,” Gleason said. “We are open so they can come see us, and come see their friends that they haven’t seen in months. If you meet the criteria you are more than welcome to join as a member.”
