With today being Mother’s Day, it is a special occasion that serves as a reminder for the women who make sacrifices in their everyday lives in order to provide for their families.
Two women local to Mohave County have each faced and overcame their own life obstacles to grow into the mothers they are today. Being able to appreciate the small moments and discover ways to implement family fun allows these mothers to thrive in their personal and professional lives.
Jenna Lowder is a professor who has taught English and Communication at Arizona State University’s Lake Havasu City campus for the past five years. The 39-year-old teacher also helps with facilitating the Elementary Education degree that is offered. She was born in Minnesota but moved with her family at the age of two to Lake Havasu City. Lowder considers the lakeside city to be her hometown. She expresses gratitude over having the ability to raise her own family here alongside her husband, Trevor Lowder.
“I am so blessed to have both my parents, my sister and her family, and my husband’s parents living in Havasu,” Lowder stated. “It would be so difficult to raise small children without the help of family.”
Lowder has a 10-year-old son, Liam, and an 8-year-old daughter, Abby. She makes note that the only pet her family has is her son’s corn snake, Jamaica.
“My stepdaughter Lexi is married and lives in Maine, and we miss her!” Lowder added.
To make her days more enjoyable, Lowder spends her time listening to audiobooks and engaging in neighborhood walks after taking her children to school.
“There are some built-in breaks around my teaching schedule, so knowing I have some time off during the year keeps me going strong during the school year. I work on other work-related projects all summer as well as being a doctoral student myself,” Lowder said. “I always do 30-days of yoga in January as a reset for my mind and body.”
Lowder refers to herself as a ‘diligent note-taker’ and focuses on maintaining an accurate calendar for help with reducing stress in her life.
“I schedule everything and make lists. I put everything on my calendar, like reminders to email people back on certain days and to check in on people I know have important life moments coming up,” Lowder explained. “I have a giant whiteboard in my office and a desk full of Post-it notes.”
Being able to experience the simple moments with her children adds joy to the teacher’s life. From watching her son perform trampoline tricks to seeing her daughter dance, Lowder is appreciative of the time she has with her children. Witnessing her daughter pretend to teach her toys or listening to her son speak about the current books he is reading are moments that make being a mother more delightful.
“I love when I witness them being kind or showing gratitude without being prompted. I know we are raising good humans with good hearts,” Lowder added. “I enjoy the little moments, like snuggling in the morning or watching Mystery Science Theater in bed together. I like going on adventures with them to anywhere, even though they are such homebodies. Our whole family likes playing Fortnite together.”
•••
Wendy Gustafson, a 52-year-old small business owner from Topock, is on her way to becoming a graduate of Mohave Community College this Friday, May 13. She will be graduating from the Bullhead City campus with her degree in Associate of Arts in Social and Behavioral Sciences. She notes that she will be walking alongside her 20-year-old son, Colby, who is also slated to graduate from MCC.
Gustafson lives in Topock with her husband, Jamie, her 17-year-old daughter, Abigail, and her mother. Her son, Colby, lives in Bullhead City and her brother, sister-in-law, and two nieces reside in Kingman. Her family also consists of two rescue dogs, Dixie and Lilli.
For one year, Gustafson has been operating an Airbnb in Topock as well as working with a non-profit organization that specializes in Youth Behavioral Health and Wellness.
“I enjoyed helping youth overcome challenges during their most vulnerable years,” Gustafson said. “I find joy as an Airbnb Host. I love providing my guests with excellent service and a comfortable place to rest while in the area.”
To combat any stressful days she may experience, Gustafson relies on sewing quilts and repurposing old furniture.
“I also find contentment in volunteering in my local community,” Gustafson added.
The mother of two is proud of the accomplishments that her children have achieved in their lives. She mentions her daughter will be attending Northern Arizona University this coming fall and that in addition to obtaining an Associate’s degree, her son also holds full-time employment.
“As my children are older, I enjoy watching them grow as young adults and spreading their wings in the world. They are both incredible individuals,” Gustafson stated. “With everyone’s busy schedules, I enjoy spending quality time with them over a meal – especially Mexican food!”
Since Gustafson is an older college student, she has found other obstacles that she has had to overcome. She manages to balance her life as a mother and student by making small progress each day.
“During the entirety of my college career, I have worked full-time, raised my family, cared for elderly parents, and volunteered in several community endeavors,” Gustafson explained. “While the journey was not without its struggles, I managed to stay the course and not give up by taking it one day at a time, one foot in front of the other.”
After her upcoming graduation from MCC, Gustafson has plans to attend Arizona State University on a scholarship to earn her Bachelor’s degree. She will major in Women and Gender Studies while holding a minor in Psychology.
“I am thankful and proud to have received scholarships along my 4-year college journey with Mohave Community College. I have received the MCC Future Fund, MCC First Generation Grant, Resident Faculty Scholarship, and the Pinnacle Award,” Gustafson added. “In addition, I was nominated and selected to receive the All-Arizona Academic Team Scholarship and represent Mohave Community College. This is an honor and a source of great pride for me as an older student.”
Along with holding admiration for her opportunity to continue with her studies, Gustafson is also hopeful and encouraging to other members of her community who might be hesitant about attending school at a later age in life.
“I want to encourage individuals of all ages, especially older individuals, to dare to dream and act on those dreams!” Gustafson continued. “It’s never too late to go to college. Do not give up by taking it one day at a time, placing one foot in front of the other.”
