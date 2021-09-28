The roars of a propeller plane could be heard over Lake Havasu City this week as veterans from the World War II got a trip down memory lane.
Four local World War II veterans were given the chance Tuesday morning to take a flight in a war era Boeing Stearman Biplane and see Lake Havasu City from the top down. The free flights are part of the non-profit company Dream Flight’s Operation September Freedom, a program whose goal is honor the remaining WWII veterans in the country.
The four Havasu veterans to take to the skies were Helen Shellenberger, 97, Rosamond Naylor, 99, Joe Girard, and Richard Couch, 93. For most of them Tuesday morning was the first time they had been in a plane for over a decade.
“It was great,” Shellenberger said about her flight. “I sat there with my hands on my knees and I listened to them. Usually I am telling everyone what to do.”
For Girard, a former Navy serviceman who flew with the Texas Air Aces after the war but hasn’t flown in 10 years, the flight was a trip down memory lane.
“I didn’t know until this morning this was happening,” Girard explained. “It was excellent.”
At the end of each of their flights each veteran received a commemorative hat and got the opportunity to sign their name and service years on the tail of the biplane.
The Dream Flights event was put on in town with help from staff at the local Sport Clip Haircuts. Manager Hannah Lapham and Assistant Manager Jenn Keele say that Sport Clips founder Gordon Logan has been a longtime supporter of Dream Flights. Logan was actually the first sponsor of Operation September Freedom.
Both Lapham and Keele say that event was an “emotional” experience and one that they won’t soon forget.
“It has been really amazing,” Keele said. “This is probably one of the coolest things that I have ever gotten to do and be a part of.”
Among the people working behind Operation September Freedom, were pilots Molly and Keith Littlefield.
The Littlefields are from Seattle but when their friend and Dream Flights founder Darryl Fisher told them about Operation September Freedom, the Littlefields say it checked all of their boxes for something they wanted to be involved in.
Molly Littlefield said she thinks that the choice of plane for Operation September Freedom could not be more appropriate.
“What is neat about this airplane is that probably 90% of World War II pilots learned to fly in a stock version of this plane,” Littlefield said. “I like to say this plane start by allowing us to win World War II, the after the war they served the country as crop dusters. Then when they became outdated for farm use, individuals started buying them and now serving the veterans again who learned to fly in them.”
Operation September Freedom is currently in its last week and according to the organization when the operation is over it will have given nearly 1,000 WWII vets a ride in the sky.
