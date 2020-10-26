For years, members of the Horizon Six community have lived with an unreliable, inefficient water system. Now community members are seeking answers to what could eventually become a dangerous issue.
The Horizon Six community lies east of the Lake Havasu City limits. The community’s water system, which was installed in 1984, has continued to deteriorate since the community was founded. Now Horizon Six committee members are organizing an improvement project for their ailing water system, but they’ll need signatures from their community to get the project underway. They’ve scheduled a meeting next month to discuss the need with other Horizon Six residents, and that need may be dire.
Last July, Lake Havasu City pulled out of an agreement with Mohave County to provide fire services to the community, which it had done for the past three decades. According to statements by city officials, the community’s water system had become so outdated that it could not accommodate the city’s modern firefighting equipment.
“They cut off our fire hydrants, and nobody told us anything about it,” said committee member Su-Lynn Ortiz. “We have no fire protection here. The county and the board of directors let our water system deplete, and the county board of supervisors have swept us under the carpet … We need to do something before something serious happens.”
There has already been at least one major fire in the Horizon Six community this year when a mobile home became fully engulfed in flame in June on Window Rock Road. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded – but without modern fire hydrants to supplement their efforts, firefighters were required to bring with them a tank of water from the city.
When such fires now occur in the Horizon Six community, however, it isn’t the city or even the county that absorbs the cost of firefighting operations. The bill, which committee members say can range from $3,000 to $5,000, will ultimately be paid by the victims.
As a Mohave County improvement district, Horizon serves as home to more than 300 residents, under the authority of Mohave County and the district’s governing committee. Under Arizona statute, it exists as a special taxing district within the county, where services and repairs to its infrastructure are paid only by the community’s residents, themselves. But as the community’s aging water system continues to deteriorate, those costs are only going to grow more expensive.
The Horizon Six improvement district was founded more than 30 years ago specifically to install the community’s water infrastructure. Every property owner was expected to pay for water maintenance and infrastructure, under a bond shared between all residents. This month’s petition would bring that infrastructure up to modern standards by raising fees paid by Horizon Six residents.
The district’s water system was first designed and built for about $724,000, according to the Horizon Six Improvement District Committee, and served about 294 lots. The district’s original directors were unable to meet their financial obligations to the district, and control over Horizon Six was given to Mohave County in 1997.
The district’s funding has been depleted in recent years due to leaks and maintenance, according to committee members, and future costs could become a “money pit” without repairs and replacement of essential components.
“They said it was like a homeowner’s association,” said resident Butch Ortiz. “They said they’d take care of us. Now a high-pressure valve needs to be replaced, and we don’t have the money.”
County officials have already identified a need to replace the community’s pressure release valves and other components necessary to maintain water pressure throughout Horizon Six. Horizon Six committee members say the cost of hiring an engineer to further examine the water system could be more than $200,000 to district residents. And if the system has further deteriorated, the cost of repairs could be far greater.
District committee members require a petition, signed by 51% of the community’s residents, to propose raising fees and encouraging expenditures to repair the district’s water system. According to committee member Sharon Gomez, that means 155 signatures required. As of Thursday, the committee had collected little more than 25 signatures.
“We’re in the lurch,” Gomez said. “We’ll have to put it on an agenda for the county’s board of supervisors, and we have to get the petition just to get the engineer and find out how much the repairs are going to cost.”
New booster pumps were purchased for the district in 2018, at a cost of $182,000. This year, the district spent $19,000 to improve residents’ electrical infrastructure. Plans were made to replace the water system’s pump valves in May, but that project was canceled when the cost of repairs far exceeded the committee’s expectations. About $45,000 was budgeted for the project, but the lowest bid came in at about $252,000. As of March, the district’s fund for maintenance was reduced to about $57,000.
According to the Horizon Six committee, the community could ultimately spend millions of dollars over as long as 10 years to repair its water system. The time and expense may be frustrating to residents, but the cost of doing nothing could be far greater.
“We’re gathering petitions because nothing will happen otherwise,” said committee member Mary Van Rooy.
The committee’s meeting to discuss the issue with residents will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 12, at the SARA Park Rodeo Grounds.
Committee member Sharon Gomez can be reached at sharongomez@sbcglobal.net.
Committee member Laurie Bevins can be reached at rockla18@yahoo.com.
Committee member can be reached at thedamrang@frontier.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.