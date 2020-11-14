The community of Horizon Six is losing about $30,000 per year in repairs to the improvement district’s aging water system. Residents gathered Thursday evening at the SARA Park Rodeo Grounds to discuss possible solutions.
According to Horizon Six Committee member Sharon Gomez, it’s an issue the committee has faced for the past two years, and one that could have greater costs in the near future. To face the issue, and determine what repairs may be necessary, the commission will need to present a petition to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors with 155 signatures from Horizon Six residents.
As of Thursday, the committee had gathered 38 signatures.
The issue is only going to get worse until key components of the community’s water system are made, according to county officials. Although Mohave County paid more than $187,000 for new pumps to serve the district in 2017, it was only the most immediate concern at the time.
According to statements by Mohave County Civil Engineer Mike Garmon, each of the system’s five pressure-release valves are now inoperable. Of 38 air-release valves installed when the system was constructed in 1984, many have since been buried or paved over. The result has been a system under constant pressure, despite regular maintenance by county employees.
There is no deadline for the petition to be completed. If that petition is accepted by the county board of supervisors, an engineer’s assessment will be necessary to seek potential improvements to the water system. The Horizon Six Commission will obtain a bond for that assessment, Gomez said, during which there will be a cash-demand period. Residents could be asked to pay $176 per lot owned, Gomez said, either in total or in installments.
If a majority of Horizon Six’s residents are unwilling to incur the expense, then future maintenance and repairs to the water system will be performed only as the district’s cash reserves allow. The district earns about $30,000 in revenue per year from residents. As of this week, the district’s cash reserves amounted to $32,000.
The more drastic effects of that continued strain were seen last year, when Lake Havasu City officials ended a long-standing fire protection agreement with the district. Fire hydrants in Horizon Six, they said, could no longer provide the water pressure necessary to provide fire protection for the community. Of the district’s 40 fire hydrants, six were found to be completely inoperable.
Fire protection services are still provided in Horizon Six regardless, but residents are now billed directly for those efforts.
An engineer’s assessment is only the first step, however. Once an assessment is completed, Mohave County will accept bids on a repair project. How costly that may be, Gomez said, was uncertain as of this week. If those bids are too high for residents, Gomez says residents will have a right to protest the expense before the board of supervisors, who can cancel any further repair projects.
According to statements made by committee members in October, the Horizon Six community could ultimately spend millions of dollars over as long as 10 years to repair its water system. But as the water system continues to age, the residual cost of maintaining it will only increase.
“We have a say in how we proceed,” Gomez said.
Horizon Six residents who would like to sign the petition, or want more information on the topic can contact the Horizon Six committee at Rockla18@yahoo.com.
