The Mohave County Board of Supervisors took an additional step last week in addressing an ailing water system in the Horizon Six Improvement District.
Located on Lake Havasu City’s eastern outskirts, the community of Horizon Six has for years sought to address woes related to its 37-year-old water system. Lake Havasu City and county officials have reported an outdated infrastructure, lost or buried valves and water pressure too low even to accommodate firefighters in the district. But as plans to address those issues take shape in the near future, the county’s governing board has voted to install a feature that could protect district residents from at least one contingency.
Last Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the purchase of an emergency power transfer switch for the district’s water system. According to Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latoski, the switch would provide power to the district’s water booster station in the event of a power outage.
“Three months ago, for a one-hour period, the booster station would not operate because the (previous) transfer switch had failed,” Latoski said this week. “With the proximity of Horizon Six being an hour away from county water operators … time is of the essence.”
The new transfer switch will require $5,700 from the district’s 2021 budget for infrastructure improvements, with no additional cost to county taxpayers.
As the community makes one improvement, however, many more are pending. Earlier this year, Horizon Six residents were faced with possible water fee increases that would raise funding for water system improvements. Those increases did not happen, as a committee of Horizon Six residents sought instead to secure a bond to address and seek additional improvements to the district’s water infrastructure.
That infrastructure was constructed in 1984, and has endured issues including buried air release valves, and pressure release valves that remained inoperable as of last year. The district spent $187,000 to replace water pumps within the system less than four years ago, but major repairs for the remainder of the system could still be years ahead.
In 2019, Lake Havasu City officials ended a longstanding fire protection agreement with the district. According to the Lake Havasu City Fire Department, fire hydrants in the district could not provide water pressure necessary to provide such protection for the community. Of the district’s 40 fire hydrants, six were found to be completely inoperable.
Horizon Six residents who would like more information, or to sign the district’s petition to incur expense for a bond to serve the district’s water system, can learn more by contacting the Horizon Six Committee at Rockla18@yahoo.com.
