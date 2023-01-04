Horizon Six

Horizon Six should be getting road work to Gold Spring Road and Blue Canyon after the Mohave County Supervisors and Lake Havasu City Metropolitan Planning Organization worked to secure a federal grant.

 Today’s News-Herald file

The Horizon Six Improvement District, east of Lake Havasu City, has long suffered from shortcomings in infrastructure including an ailing water system and poor road conditions. Now those needs are being met with federal funding through the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

On Wednesday, Supervisor Buster Johnson announced that county officials had applied for and secured $382,073 in federal funding, in collaboration with the Lake Havasu City Metropolitan Planning Organization, to widen Gold Spring Road and Blue Canyon Road in the Horizon Six area.

