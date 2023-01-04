The Horizon Six Improvement District, east of Lake Havasu City, has long suffered from shortcomings in infrastructure including an ailing water system and poor road conditions. Now those needs are being met with federal funding through the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
On Wednesday, Supervisor Buster Johnson announced that county officials had applied for and secured $382,073 in federal funding, in collaboration with the Lake Havasu City Metropolitan Planning Organization, to widen Gold Spring Road and Blue Canyon Road in the Horizon Six area.
The project will provide three-foot shoulders and edge line striping on a combined 2,850 feet to the two roads.
“The results of this project will lead to improvements with traffic safety in the area,” Johnson said. “It will make it easier for folks to depart onto the roads, as well as accommodate residents who walk the neighborhood. Right now the roads up there are pretty narrow. Widening these two portions of roads will make it safer for everyone.”
Johnson congratulated the Mohave County Public Works Department and the Metropolitan Planning Organization for their efforts in securing the competitive grant, which saw applicants from counties and cities throughout the state last year.
That funding could be received by Mohave County in 2026, and construction is expected to begin in 2027.
The grant follows a $2.75 million proposal to begin repairs for the district’s failing water system. That project was approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in 2021 under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Lake Havasu City Fire Department ended a long standing fire protection agreement for the district two years ago, when it was determined that water pressure in the district could not support modern firefighting equipment. Years of deterioration to the district’s water system and costly repairs ultimately led to a need for waterline replacements throughout Horizon Six. In 2021, those repairs seemed unlikely without increasing residents’ water rates - which was prevented only by Johnson’s ARPA proposal for the district’s water system.
Construction of replacement valves for the water system began in August, and planning for the replacement of district water lines remained ongoing as of this week.
