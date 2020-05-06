A group of local equestrians came down from Donkey Acres for a quick dip in Lake Havasu Wednesday morning to help their horses beat the heat as Havasu has hit triple digits or come close every day for the past couple of weeks.
“They needed a day in the lake – just like anybody else,” said Geneva Gallagher who, along with Katherine Covert, put together the outing of riding friends
Ken Gallagher said it was a spur of the moment gathering on the Island meant to get the horses out of the dust and heat of Donkey Acres and allow them to stretch out the legs and cool off a bit.
“It was really fun – we had a good time,” Ken Gallagher said.
Geneva Gallagher said the turnout was a little bit less than they had expected.
“We had anywhere from nine to 12 people line up and five of us showed up, which was good enough,” she said.
Gallagher said most of the humans who accompanied the horses were also from Donkey Acres, with the exception of a family of Jet Ski enthusiasts from the Dakotas, who Geneva Gallagher said have been waiting out the shutdown in Havas. Gallagher’s daughters also joined the outing while visiting for Mother’s Day.
“I haven’t seen them in forever,” she said. “Everybody has been quarantined.”
Gallagher also noted that the group brought a muck bucket and a rake to clean up after their horses.
