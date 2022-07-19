Hospice of Havasu

Pictured from left: Hospice of Havasu’s Community Liaison Sarah Messmer, B.S., Executive Director Jenny Tocker, Clinical Services Director April Kimball, BSN, and Community Outreach Director Michelle Gardia. Hospice of Havasu celebrated their nonprofit organization’s 40th year of service in Lake Havasu City.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims /Today’s News-Herald

Celebrating their 40th anniversary this week is Hospice of Havasu, a nonprofit organization that was created in Lake Havasu City by a group of volunteers on July 19, 1982. Since its creation, a second location was made available in Fort Mohave to expand their community outreach.

The organization is the only hospice in the area that provides patients with the option of receiving care at their inpatient facility, The Polidori House, according to Executive Director Jenny Tocker.

