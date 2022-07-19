Celebrating their 40th anniversary this week is Hospice of Havasu, a nonprofit organization that was created in Lake Havasu City by a group of volunteers on July 19, 1982. Since its creation, a second location was made available in Fort Mohave to expand their community outreach.
The organization is the only hospice in the area that provides patients with the option of receiving care at their inpatient facility, The Polidori House, according to Executive Director Jenny Tocker.
The Polidori House is named after former Havasu resident Quinto Polidori. After his passing in 2005, his family donated the house that is currently used as the organization’s inpatient medical facility. The house features six beds and has staff that works throughout the night and day to provide care for the patients residing there.
“Besides our in-home hospice care, we are the only hospice that has a general inpatient unit and that’s for patients who have symptoms that can’t be in a general homelike setting,” Tocker said. “Instead of taking them to the emergency room, they go to our Polidori House.”
In addition, Hospice of Havasu’s Transitions Community Outreach Program allows residents who live with serious or chronic illnesses to receive assistance from a social worker at no cost to them. The program provides emotional support and educates residents on dementia education, local resources and caregiver support.
“Our transitions coordinator meets with the families and just helps them navigate some of the healthcare needs,” Tocker said. “If they need help with resources, we try to provide those services to the community.”
Other services that are available to residents include the Hospice of Havasu Resale Store, a community grief group, a caregivers group and programs held at the local senior center. The organization also lends programs and support groups to grade-school children from elementary through high school.
“Loss isn’t always about death. There’s other types of loss,” Tocker added. “We provide staff in the high school and the junior high. We have groups for the kids that come in and just want to talk to somebody or share information or talk to other peers.”
Hospice of Havasu makes an effort to serve their entire community by providing a multitude of resource guides that cover topics such as dementia and caregiver support. The guides are made available in print and can also be downloaded from their website.
“We have a guide dealing with practical tips after someone passes. The resource guide has community resources and information for everybody,” Community Outreach Director Michelle Gardia said. “The [guide] about dementia is communicating with people who are living with dementia, so it’s really helpful for caregivers.”
Community Liaison Sarah Messmer, B.S., holds community presentations where she speaks about two key services that her organization provides to residents. The first is a booklet called “What My Family Needs to Know” which focuses on organizing a person’s financial responsibilities to help lessen the burden on their family members if and when they pass away.
“The “What My Family Needs to Know” is a community presentation that we do either at the library, an activity room or senior apartments,” Messmer explained. “We also do an advanced care planning workshop.”
With the advanced care planning workshop, Messmer states that this service allows residents to plan out their wishes for when they become incapable of speaking for themselves.
“In the advanced care planning are the healthcare power of attorney, the mental health care power of attorney, the living will and the do not resuscitate order,” Messmer added.
Messmer makes note of the timeline of when their organization was founded, which fell between the creation of the hospice benefit that was established by Medicare.
“We started right when Medicare approved that hospice benefit and I’m proud of that,” Messmer said. “We were at the beginning when hospice first was established by Medicare.”
Tocker and Gardia both agree that their organization will not turn away a patient from receiving services due to their financial situation.
“We’re able to do that because of our donors. We have a lot of generous donors,” Gardia continued. “We have our caring partners and those are people, organizations and clubs that donate year after year after year.”
Between both locations, Hospice of Havasu currently services between 70 and 80 patients. The number of paid employees averages to around 100 staff members. The number of volunteers also averages to about 100 people, but Gardia states that the number fluctuates on a seasonal basis.
“A lot of them are snowbirds from other areas and they come here in the wintertime,” Gardia said. “They like to volunteer and be involved with us.”
Gardia expands on a new program that was just recently introduced at their organization called “Music and Memory”, which is nationally accredited. The program works with patients who have dementia by reintroducing them to musical stylings that they might be familiar with. Gardia says the music allows the patients to rediscover parts of their life through their participation.
“Through interviewing either a spouse, another family member or the patient themselves if they’re still verbal, you get a sense of what kind of music they like and can put together a personal playlist for them,” Gardia said. “You really see them perk up as soon as you put the headphones on.”
Through the We Honor Veterans program that is offered through the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, Tocker says that having their organization recognized as a member gives them a chance to honor the veterans that receive their services. A presentation is held by their chaplain which includes a pin, a blanket, a plaque and a thank you note given to the veteran and their family members.
“It’s a very touching presentation with a salute. It’s very emotional,” Tocker continued. “Whenever our staff goes in and does one of these presentations, it has an impactful, emotional response, even from the patient. It’s a beautiful thing to see.”
Gardia adds that the veterans will often invite other family members and friends to be a part of the special occasion. She also says that by participating in these presentations that their organization is able to network better with other veteran organizations.
“The Vietnam Veterans Organization of America provides us with the blankets we give to the veterans,” Gardia said. “They provide a certain number every month so we have a ready supply.”
Clinical Services Director April Kimball, BSN, says that the patients they work with will sometimes believe they have to leave their home to receive services through Hospice of Havasu. Kimball relieves patients by offering the option of the Polidori House if a patient fits the criteria to reside there.
“Even if we have a patient that has some type of crisis situation and needs management at the Polidori House, we still offer a place for the family to come and be with their loved one and that’s really important,” Kimball said.
The Gift of Presence is another service that is available for those who are nearing the end of their life. Tocker explains that the service allows a member of the organization to sit beside a patient during their time of transition in order for the patient to not be alone.
“We have volunteers who have that key area they sign up for,” Tocker added. “They’ll sit there with the patient and hold their hand so that no one dies alone. It’s one of those special moments and it takes a really special person to do that.”
The Hospice Care Team that is available to patients is made up of a multitude of team members. The care team is composed of physicians, social workers, chaplains, nurses, pharmacists, certified nursing assistants, trained volunteers and bereavement counselors. Each person adds to a patient’s individualized care plan to ensure they receive the utmost quality of care.
“I want the community to know about our commitment to excellence, quality of care and our individualized plans of care because not everybody sees end-of-life the same,” Kimball said. “We take that time with the individual to help them find out what their vision might be so we can fulfill their wishes.”
With Hospice of Havasu being in operation and fulfilling a community need for over 40 years, Gardia is hopeful that their organization will continue to serve those who need it the most.
“Our longevity speaks to our commitment to the community that we’re not just here and gone,” Gardia said. “We’ve been here for 40 years and we’re dedicated to staying here and serving everyone in the community.”
To learn more about Hospice of Havasu or for information on how to volunteer, visit their website at www.hospicehavasu.org or call (928) 453-2111.
