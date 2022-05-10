To meet increased shopper and donor demand, the Hospice of Havasu Resale Store will expand its hours to include Mondays, beginning May 16. The new store hours will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..
Proceeds from the Resale Store help support the Polidori House, the Hospice of Havasu inpatient unit, which provides 24-hour care for patients with symptoms that cannot be managed in any other setting.
The store address is 232 London Bridge Road, Building B, adjacent to the Hospice of Havasu offices. To schedule a pickup of large donations such as furniture, call 928-453-2111.
— Today’s News-Herald
