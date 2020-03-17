Havasu Regional Medical Center said on Tuesday that it is restricting entrance to the hospital to its patients. The message was delivered in a press release from Jeni Coke, the hospital’s communications director.
She noted that HRMC has not treated any patients with this virus at our hospital to date and there have been no confirmed cases in our area.
New measures became effective Tuesday. They include:
• Limiting entrance to the hospital, and any outpatient clinic associated with the hospital, to patients. Each patient may designate one family member, or caregiver, to escort them if needed
• Each patient and designated family member or caregiver will be asked screening questions regarding their current health. Their temperature taken every time they want to enter. The designated family member, or caregiver, must be over the age of 16.
• The Gift Shop is closed until further notice.
• The cafeteria is only available to patients and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.