Caitlin Raymond

Caitlin Raymond, served as president of the Mohave Community College Studen Nurse Association, before graduating this past fall.

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others” -Mahatma Gandhi

That is the favorite quote of Caitlin Raymond, which she says guided her through her time in the Mohave Community College Nursing program. Raymond, who was also president of the MCC Student Nurse Association, graduated from the program this past fall and is already working in the Mohave County medical field.

