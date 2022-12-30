“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others” -Mahatma Gandhi
That is the favorite quote of Caitlin Raymond, which she says guided her through her time in the Mohave Community College Nursing program. Raymond, who was also president of the MCC Student Nurse Association, graduated from the program this past fall and is already working in the Mohave County medical field.
Raymond, who works at Havasu Regional Medical Center, says she has been interested in the medical field since she was young.
“…As a kid I was reading the first aid manual instead of Judy Blume,” Raymond said.
Following the advice of loved ones who knew about her passion for helping others, Raymond says she decided to pursue a nursing career and picked MCC as her college after careful research.
“My experience with MCC was excellent,” Raymond said. “The nursing program stays up to date with the most current curriculum to help successfully prepare you for your licensing exam and to prepare you to work in your field.”
During her time in the nursing program, Raymond says she faced challenges that are common in the profession, such as finding a way to balance all the responsibilities.
“Nursing is not for the faint of heart, it tests you in ways you wouldn’t believe,” Raymond said. “The most difficult part for me was time management, balancing homework, clinicals, working full time, and attempting to have family and social time.”
Some of Raymond’s most enjoyable times in the nursing program, she says, was when she was the president of the Student Nurses Association getting to attend community events.
“At any event the nursing students were welcomed and thanked for choosing their profession. Our community is very encouraging,” Raymond said.
In her role as president of the student nurse association, Raymond says she found a lot of her fellow students were unaware of all the opportunities available to them. There is existing collaboration between MCC and community health organizations but Raymond believes that more can be done.
“The word-of-mouth method of delivery can leave much to be desired, these companies need to reach out, foster and encourage the students throughout their journey,” Raymond said. “Being a new nurse is scary and guidance by those who came before us is key.”
When asked what advice she would give to someone thinking about the nursing career path Raymond says “just go for it.”
“Nursing in a global concept, the sky is the limit,” Raymond said. Nursing can open so many doors.``
