Some extra hands were needed this past weekend at Havasu Regional Medical Center.
From 1:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 26, a fire engine company with the Lake Havasu City Fire Department was dispatched to Havasu Regional Medical Center to assist the hospital’s emergency room.
According Venus Lee, HRMC market director of marketing and communications, the assistance from the local fire department was required due to “a sudden and significant increase in patients seeking care.” Lee did not give a reason for the influx.
This surge in patients comes during a holiday weekend and during a period when flu and RSV cases are on the rise. The Arizona Department of Health Services reports over 4,500 flu cases, 5,400 RSV cases and nearly 50.000 covid cases in the state since Oct. 2.
Today’s News Herald reached out to Mohave County Public Health Director Dr. Chad Kingsley with questions about seasonal illnesses in Mohave County. Kingsley didn’t respond, but Mohave County public information officer Roger Galloway acknowledged receiving an email. Galloway and Kingsley did not provide any answers by press time.
In the types of situations like HRMC faced over the weekend, Lee says hospitals go into temporary diversion and notify local emergency medical services that the hospital is at capacity and cannot take new patients.
Lee says HRMC’s temporary diversion status was the result of an influx of patients, not staffing shortages.
LHC Fire Chief Peter Pilafas says a fire engine along with a River Medical ambulance were on standby in the parking lot to treat any patients in case HRMC’s ER became backed up. Pilafas did not say if the triage setup was used, but did say the department put together the extra help on short notice.
Pilafas said he would meet with HRMC’s medical director Monday afternoon to discuss the situation further.
“We have to sit down and find long term solutions,” Pilafas said.
HRMC is back to normal operations now, Lee says. However, Lee did not answer if HRMC was concerned about the situation happening again in the near future or how often temporary diversions are declared at HRMC.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support from EMS, who assisted with patient flow and other non-clinical needs, allowing our teams to focus on caring for our patients,” Lee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.