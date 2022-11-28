Havasu Regional Medical Center.

Havasu Regional Medical Center.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Some extra hands were needed this past weekend at Havasu Regional Medical Center.

From 1:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 26, a fire engine company with the Lake Havasu City Fire Department was dispatched to Havasu Regional Medical Center to assist the hospital’s emergency room.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.