Havasu Regional Medical Center is looking for volunteers from the community to serve with the Hospital Auxiliary. The Havasu Regional Medical Center Auxiliary provides support to the hospital and the community alike.
Volunteers serve in all areas of the hospital, from the front information desk to the golf cart in the parking lot. Volunteers also operate Lifeline, a free service that provides clients access to outside assistance with the simple touch of a button. The Auxiliary also runs the gift shop in the hospital lobby. The hospital says volunteers are an important part of the hospital, providing a resource for patients, families, visitors, and employees.
Volunteers must be active adults with the ability to serve at least four hours a week.
To obtain more information about serving in the volunteer program call 928-453-0812 or visit havasuregional.com/volunteer for an application.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.