For the second time in less than a week, Havasu Regional Medical Center notified the Lake Havasu City Fire Department that the hospital was experiencing an influx of patients.
According to LHC Fire Chief Peter Pilafas, HRMC reached out to the fire department on Wednesday, Nov. 29, to let the department know the hospital was “experiencing an increase in patient activity.”
Ultimately both Pilafas and Venus Lee, director of marketing and communications for HRMC, say the fire department was not called in to assist with the care of patients.
“HRMC was busy with multiple admits, however, LHCFD was not called to assist,” Lee said.
The fire department was not called to assist on Wednesday, but just three days earlier on Saturday, Nov. 26 a Lake Havasu City fire engine was sent to HRMC when the hospital went into temporary diversion due to a “a sudden and significant increase in patients seeking care at (the) emergency department.”
According to Lee there is not a compensation plan in place between HRMC and city emergency medical services when one organization lends resources to the other.
Despite a large number of cases of flu this season in Arizona and across the country, Lee says the influx of patients isn’t due to one particular illness or injury. The reason, Lee says, is the nationwide nursing shortages.
“The larger hospitals in Phoenix and Las Vegas have communicated that they are unable to accept transfers other than trauma patients, due to staffing shortages,” Lee said. “This has caused the Emergency Department to have a larger volume of patients in the ED.”
According to Lee, HRMC is “adequately staffed” and in preparation for the possibility of “larger than normal patient volumes during flu season” the hospital is bringing on 12 to 15 registered nurses who are expected to arrive next week.
Today’s News-Herald Reporter Michael Zogg contributed to this story.
