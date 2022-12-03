Havasu Regional Medical Center

Havasu Regional Medical Center is reaching out to sister hospitals in other states and working with staffing agencies to get more help battling the virus.

 Today’s News-Herald file

For the second time in less than a week, Havasu Regional Medical Center notified the Lake Havasu City Fire Department that the hospital was experiencing an influx of patients.

According to LHC Fire Chief Peter Pilafas, HRMC reached out to the fire department on Wednesday, Nov. 29, to let the department know the hospital was “experiencing an increase in patient activity.”

