Lake Havasu City tourism officials are promoting a statewide effort among Arizona businesses to spot signs of human trafficking. It’s not a crime business owners and employees often see in the Havasu area — but according to the Arizona Office of Tourism, not “seeing” it could be part of the problem.
The Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network launched its SAFE Action Project earlier this year, and has already seen participation from representatives in Lake Havasu City, Phoenix, Flagstaff, Tucson, Scottsdale and the Arizona Office of Tourism, as well as several statewide hotel companies.
The “Safeguarding All From Exploitation” program was designed to increase awareness within the hospitality industry to spot signs of human trafficking. Under the program, employees and business owners are informed on how to spot suspicious behavior and signs that trafficking may be taking place. The program is offered at no cost for travel, hospitality or tourism businesses throughout the state, and is available online.
According to GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon, tourism officials in Havasu trained under the SAFE Action Project in April.
“The training helped us understand what to look for and how to respond in suspicious situations,” Concannon said. “The more each of us understands, the stronger our community will be in combating this despicable activity and keeping it out of our city and our county.”
Concannon said this week that all GoLakeHavasu employees are SAFE-certified. Havasu hospitality businesses have also been informed of the program, Concannon said, in the hope of making Havasu’s hospitality industry more aware.
According to Lake Havasu Hospitality Association President Matt Brewster, human trafficking isn’t something many hospitality employees see in Havasu. But after multiple arrests in an alleged human trafficking operation that took place in Havasu in 2018 Brewster said the crime was a difficult one to spot.
In September of 2018, seven alleged perpetrators were arrested in an alleged sex-trafficking ring that spanned seven massage parlors throughout Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. According to statements by U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials at the investigation’s conclusion, the victims were Chinese nationals, forced to provide sexual favors at the businesses in exchange for U.S. currency. Investigators allegedly found that the victims stayed in the businesses they served, or in nearby hotel rooms while in Havasu and Bullhead City.
Although investigation in the case was prompted by citizen complaints, many Havasu residents remained unaware of the alleged human trafficking operation for nearly two years since investigators say it began.
According to Brewster, such activity can be difficult for businesses to spot.
“It’s difficult because of the way the victims are treated, the way they’re moved … and sometimes they’re trapped in that situation, and it can be very difficult for the victims to get out of it and break free. We might not even know what’s going on – It can look so much like a boyfriend-girlfriend situation, or sometimes even a father-daughter situation.”
The SAFE Action Project provides some of the training necessary to spot signs of human trafficking – but even if hospitality workers are uncertain, the program advises contacting authorities if they see anything suspicious.
“A lot of hotels have taken the course, and we supported the program when it was brought up by the Arizona Office of Tourism,” Brewster said this week. “It’s a program that could have a large impact, and factors a lot into the hospitality industry.”
According to the Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network, an estimated 25% of human traffickers rented hotel rooms for their victims, and 57% of victims were trafficked in hotel rooms.
More information about the program can be found by visiting https://safeactionproject.org.
