The first couple of months of the covid-19 pandemic greatly affected the hospitality business, including the Travelodge location in Lake Havasu City.
“We lost about 70% of our business in those first two months so it was an immediate impact on our business,” Travelodge owner Mike Vaishav said. “People were not traveling, and it was a scary time for those couple of months. You could see it trickle down to the hospitality business, and we lost a lot of business in those first two months — March and April, more specifically.”
Travelodge is one of three hotels that Vaishav owns. During March and April, he had an immense concern that he would lose Travelodge, a hotel he has owned for four years.
“Because we were down 70%, there was a point where I didn’t know if we were going to make it,” Vaishav said. “We were down to like two rooms or one room rented in the whole hotel. That’s bad. That’s not enough to cover my trash bill.”
“I was scared,” he continued. “I thought I was going to lose all the work that I put into this specific hotel.”
Since dropping in revenue, Vaishav said he had good fortune with Havasu’s proximity to California. He added that his hotel had rooms booked by guests from California, which saved his business.
Vaishav said his hotel’s revenue will finish 10% better than last year after only booking one to two rooms in March and April. He admitted that he can’t take sole credit for the increase in percentage after losing money at the beginning of the pandemic. Vaishav does expect Travelodge to stay in business next year.
“We implemented our specific measures, which was social distancing, masks required, extra cleaning, using the right chemicals, shutting down our breakfast area, so there was less interaction between guests, so those were some of the things we implemented to help,” Vaishav said.
