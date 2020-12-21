The covid-19 pandemic continues to strain hospitals in Mohave County and throughout the state as case counts continue to skyrocket.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley told the Board of Supervisors at its meeting Monday that after three straight weeks with about 1,000 covid cases reported in the county, local hospitals continue to show high occupancy rates.
Burley said hospitalization numbers tend to fluctuate from day to day, and even throughout a given day.
“While the hospital data is important, monitoring trends is really what we are interested in because that can help predict the future need and assist with planning and mitigation strategies,” she said.
Burley said last week local emergency departments throughout the county saw an average of 70 covid patients per day, while an average of 21 covid patients were admitted to hospitals per day.
“One hospital in the county is on hospital diversion status, meaning patients could be diverted to another location for higher acuity care, and two hospitals are reporting staffing issues including both healthcare and support staff,” Burley said. “This has been a given for many of the hospitals moving forward. They have really started experiencing this shortage back in the summer and I think it has continued.”
Burley noted that hospitals everywhere are competing for a limited number of nurses and traveling nurses, which has made addressing staffing issues a challenge.
“The additional funding from the state and the federal government should be helpful, I hope, in recruiting those nurses to Arizona and to our facilities,” Burley said. “But at this point I haven’t heard if there have been any results from that.”
