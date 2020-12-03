The rapid rise in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks has brought the Mohave County Public Health Department and local hospitals face-to-face with many of the same challenges they experienced during the peak of the first wave in late June and early July.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said that 87% percent of inpatient beds in the county were occupied on Wednesday, compared to a high of 78% during the first wave on July 13. Meanwhile, 76% of ICU beds were also full Wednesday, which is approaching peak occupancy levels reached over the summer of 81% on July 13. But while beds are filling up quickly, Burley said ventilator use remained low at 20% on Wednesday, compared to a high of 71% of the ventilators in the county used on July 13.
“There is a need, once again, to ‘flatten the curve,’” Burley said. “Hospitals in Mohave County are admitting almost as many inpatients as they were at the peak of the epidemic in July. Patients with covid-like symptoms presenting at the Emergency Department is at two-thirds of the peak in July. Additionally, with so many cases in the community, hospital staff can become infected and thus, not available to work. As of (Wednesday), other than the availability of ventilators, there is not a great deal of capacity for adding patients, particularly if you consider that not only supplies and beds are needed, but people to staff them as well.”
Havasu Regional Medical Center Spokesperson Corey Santoriello said nursing shortages occurring across the country are also affecting HRMC.
“We have been actively recruiting, hiring, and training new staff to meet our patient care needs,” he said.
Santoriello said the number of covid patients at HRMC fluctuates from day to day, but the average has been about 24 patients a day for the last week.
“Throughout this pandemic we have monitored hospital capacity within every department each day, closely tracking fluctuations in emergency, acute and critical care areas and regularly reporting our capacity in these area to the state,” Santoriello said. “At this time, our hospital has adequate capacity to meet patient needs, including critical care/intensive care.”
HRMC is also participating in Arizona’s surge line, which allows the hospital to receive patients from, and send patients to, other regional hospitals as needed.
Statewide, 90% of inpatient beds in Arizona were full on Wednesday, which eclipses the previous record of 88% full on July 10. Meanwhile ICU bed usage was at 90% capacity on Wednesday which is just a couple points lower than the 92% recorded on July 7. But with the second wave still ramping up and influenza season right around the corner, Burley said hospitals could see their capacity further strained in the near future.
“Because it is almost influenza season, the syndemic (simultaneous epidemic of influenza and covid-19) could easily overwhelm EDs and hospital beds, as well as contribute to deaths in the coming weeks,” Burley said.
The rise in coronavirus cases in Mohave County have also put more pressure on the Health Department’s contract tracing efforts.
“Locally and statewide, both positivity rates and transmission rates have trended up. Two weeks ago, our caseload spiked 154%. Last week it continued to grow, and we are concerned Thanksgiving travel and gatherings will start to have an even larger impact on case numbers,” Burley said. “With the rapid acceleration in case numbers, we find ourselves under critical levels of strain. Under optimal conditions, contact tracing, monitoring, and public health work can be a challenge. Right now, those challenges are magnified many times over.”
During the first wave, the county’s contract tracing efforts were overwhelmed, and the Board of Supervisors approved hiring several additional employees to handle the case load. Burley said the county learned from those challenges but is still being strained by the current caseload.
“After the first experience with a big spike, we developed a more targeted approach and designed response mechanisms that could be phased in appropriately in order to act as pressure relief levers,” she said. “These components were to be leveraged according to evolving conditions. The problem is that we have had to quickly use most of those levers over the course of the last two weeks.”
But some of the challenges that arose over the summer have not returned during the second wave. Burley said Mohave County currently seems to have plenty of testing resources available to meet demand. Meanwhile, struggles obtaining personal protective equipment for healthcare workers is also more muted than in the first wave. Burley said there is currently a limited supply of gloves, but said it has not reached a critical level yet.
“At HRMC we have continued to manage our PPE well throughout the pandemic, never running out,” Santoriello said.
