As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread throughout Arizona, Mohave County medical officials say they’re prepared for any sudden increase in medical services needed.
“Mohave County hospitals are prepared for any kind of a surge,” said Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley. “In cases where there’s an urgent need for ICU beds, we’re in a good position to address concerns and issues if they arise.”
Burley appeared Wednesday afternoon in a special meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to discuss the ongoing pandemic. Although Burley said at the meeting that hospitals are in position to better meet the crisis, there are still some issues of concern for medical officials.
“There are still shortages of protective facemasks in the community,” Burley said. “We’re continuing to look through our supply chain and trying to order masks for our organizations and others. We’ve asked that agencies, hospitals and health care providers use their resources to do the same. Working from both pathways, we can find what we need.
Fifty-one confirmed coronavirus cases were confirmed throughout Mohave County as of Wednesday evening, but according to Burley, some confirmations can still take valuable time.
The health department receives notification of a positive result through an electronic lab system, Burley explained to the board. At that point, officials contact providers or facilities where the patient was tested, and request their medical records. Officials then request status that the patient has been notified, and receive confirmation before they notify the county of a new case.
Once the county is notified, Burley said, health officials attempt to contact anyone who’s been in close proximity with a positive case – either to instruct those individuals to self-isolate to prevent possible spread of the coronavirus, or to monitor their potential symptoms.
As far as informing the public is concerned, Burley says the health department has attempted to compromise between patient confidentiality and the public’s welfare. Identifying information such as area of residence – particularly in Mohave County’s smaller communities – could be a dangerous proposition for patients, according to Burley.
“To give out that level of identification would be irresponsible, and could cause harm,” Burley said. “We’re trying to give out as much information as we can, but our priority is patient confidentiality.”
Burley is scheduled to give her next update to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in a special meeting today in Kingman, at 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.