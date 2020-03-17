Should a sudden surge of hospital patients come through their doors, a few regional hospitals say they’re prepared to handle it amid the coronavirus pandemic. But concerns about bed capacity remain.
Within a 90-mile radius from Lake Havasu City, there are seven hospitals that serve Havasu, Parker, Needles, Kingman, Bullhead City and Mohave Valley. Between them, there are about 700 beds — 171 of them are at Havasu Regional Medical Center.
“Our patient census fluctuates from day to day,” Jeni Coke, HRMC spokesperson said. “At this time we are monitoring our capacity on a daily basis and making plans if we have an influx of patients.” A current number of occupied beds was not given.
Kingman Regional Medical Center is in “good shape,” according to Communications Director Teri Williams. With 117 occupied beds out of 235, they’re working at about 50 percent patient capacity.
“We have procedures and a plan in place if we experience what we call a ‘surge,’” Williams said. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”
Waiting too long could be killer, however. Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson expressed concerns about hospital bed capacity at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday.
“The hospitals can get overwhelmed very quickly,” he said. “The CDC has said that once you’ve got a case, it’s too late.”
Johnson wanted to see more proactive and preventative action taken before the coronavirus becomes a problem for Havasu and the county.
“I’m concerned that we aren’t taking the issue seriously,” Johnson said. He cited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House, which directs communities to minimize the spread before it becomes an outbreak.
Valley View Medical Center, located in Mohave Valley and under the same ownership as HRMC, confirmed they have a total of 84 beds, but declined to provide the facility’s current capacity due to privacy concerns.
Denise Burley, director of the Mohave County Department of Public Health, could not be reached on Tuesday, according to Roger Galloway, county spokesperson. He added that they are “pretty overwhelmed right now.”
Multiple attempts to all other hospitals were not returned as of Tuesday evening.
