Despite facing overwhelming adversity, Michael Glen has never let anything keep him from his passion—flying hot air balloons.
Born in 1975 in Roswell, New Mexico, Glen says flying hot air balloons is something of a family pastime.
“There in Havasu some people have boats, we just happened to grow up with a balloon,” Glen said.
Glen’s dad got the family’s first balloon in 1973 and Glen says his first trip up in the atmosphere was when he was just a two week old infant. Now Glen says that he and his brother both have their pilot licenses just like their dad
However, Glen had to do more than just pass the FAA test to become a hot air balloon pilot.
In 1996, Glen was in a single car rollover that left him paralyzed him from the waist down. More determined than ever to get his pilot license, Glen says he spent the next 10 years working out how to get his certification.
After finally being able to prove to the FAA that he could safely pilot a hot air balloon, Glen says he got his license in 2006 which made him the first paraplegic to do so.
This year’s Balloonfest will not be Glen’s first as he says that he and his crew have come to Lake Havasu City each winter since 2014. While Glen says he loves being able to fly near the lake, what really impresses him about the town is how welcoming and helpful everyone is
“Besides being a beautiful place to fly it is also great to the (hot air balloon) community,” Glen said.
Glen specifically mentioned the crews who are waiting on standby at the event to assist a balloon in case it goes down in the water or out in the desert.
When here in Havasu Glen says he and his crew always make it a point to take a trip to Desert Bar and other establishments as a way to “enjoy Havasu”
During Balloonfest Glen says he will either pilot Elevation, a rainbow balloon with bright green in the middle or Graham Cracker a yellow, blue and green balloon. Spectators will be able to identify Glen by his chariot style basket that he says looks like a ski lift.
Even after 48 years of being around hot air balloons, Glen says the hobby still gives him the same feeling as it did when he was a kid.
“No matter how old you are, you end up turning into a ten year old kid,” Glen said. “When you see these balloons that are big, colorful, gigantic seven story tall buildings flying around you.”
