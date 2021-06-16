It is getting hot in Lake Havasu City — like historically hot.
The National Weather Service is forecasting Havasu will have three days this week when daily temperatures could hit record levels for the community.
According to Kate Guillet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Las Vegas office, the agency is forecasting that temperatures today, tomorrow and Saturday will reach 120 degrees.
If Havasu does end up reaching 120 degrees over the next three days then it will have broken the records set in 1985 where the highest recorded temperatures for June 17, 18 and 19 (115, 115 and 118, respectively.)
There’s probably no danger of hitting any records on Sunday, however — the high mercury mark for June 20 was set in 2008 at 124 degrees. The National Weather Service says the temperature on Sunday is only expected to reach 117.
According to Gulliet, temperatures will start to drop after Sunday, with the high on Monday forecasted to be 110 degrees and the high Tuesday 108 degrees.
The all-time record for the hottest day in Lake Havasu City (and the State of Arizona) is 128 degrees, but Gulliet doesn’t believe that Havasu is in danger of breaking that record during this seven-day forecast period.
“When our forecast is within 2 to 3 degrees of a record it’s possible, but not when there is an eight-degree difference,” Gulliet said.
It seems Havasu residents have taken notice of the high heats because according to Air Control Home Services owner, Mandy Zink, her business has seen an uptick in people calling to have their air conditioner serviced this past week.
“We are definitely seeing more people calling about a range of problems from units that suddenly stop working or a system that is running but is having trouble because of the heat,” Zink said.
Zink’s number one recommendation to people who want to keep their A/C unit in working order is “to set it and forget about it.”
According to the Mohave County Public Health Department, it’s important to consider some basic precautions whenever the heat rises. Residents should drink plenty of non-alcoholic beverages, wear light weight and loose fitting clothing and take frequent breaks if working outside.
Pets and small children should never be left in unattended vehicles as the temperature in parked cars become much higher than the outside temperature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.