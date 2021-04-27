UPDATE (Wednesday, 8:45 a.m.) Weather forecasts call for a return to dry and hot conditions this week, and fire managers say the weather conditions will lead to an increase in intensity for the Flag fire in the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman.
According to a Wednesday news release, there's still a "great deal of heat" on the west and north side of the fire, and Incident Commander Alan Sinclair says the threat will remain until fire lines are secured.
The fire remained at 1,400 acres with no containment according to the Inciweb incident information website.
Earlier (Tuesday night)
HUALAPAI MOUNTAIN PARK — Firefighters working the Flag Fire in the Hualapai Mountains might have a better chance to quell the flames with a little snow, light rain and more humidity.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, firefighters worked the area overnight. The fire is reported to be more than 1,400 acres as of Tuesday evening and 0% contained. The fire has likely grown beyond the 1,400 acres, but smoky conditions in the area on Tuesday prevented a flyover for an updated assessment, county officials said.
Some areas of the fire saw “a light dusting of snow” on Tuesday, as well as some light rain and cooler temperatures.
Low-laying clouds prevented the BLM helicopter from flying the perimeter to update the acreage of the fire on Tuesday. The fire remains active despite the added moisture, but its “behavior has moderated and firefighters will take advantage of conditions to gain ground on containment,” the BLM announced at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday.
With increased humidity and Tuesday’s weather conditions, firefighters should be able to take “a more direct attack on the fire-building containment lines ahead of warming and drying weather conditions predicted in the coming days.” There are about 275 personnel assigned to the fire as of Tuesday evening.
The Flag Fire started around 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon near Hualapai Mountain Park, 11 miles south of Kingman. cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but investigators do not believe it was caused by any natural occurrences. It originated between the Flag Mine and Wild Cow Campground, according to county officials.
The park and surrounding communities have been evacuated, including about 200 homes in Pine Lake, according to county officials. So far, only one shed has been lost to the fire.
The west side of the fire is nearing communication sites in the Hayden Peak and Potato Patch areas, Mohave County officials reported.
Better visibility Monday afternoon revealed that several trees are still standing, and the fire is burning primarily undergrowth and pine needle beds in some areas.
“Some of the most active areas are in mixed conifer which have a thick dead and down component that has not burned since the 1950s,” said BLM Fire Management Officer Wade Reaves.
A Red Cross Shelter is in place at Palo Christi School, located at 500 Maple Street in Kingman.
A transition of incident command will take place at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, from the Arizona Central West Type 3 Incident Management Team to Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team 1, BLM Arizona Fire said Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.