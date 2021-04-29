The Flag Fire in the Hualapai Mountains is resulting in big costs to taxpayers. The fire, which started on Sunday afternoon, has resulted in $1.4 million in expenses, according to Mohave County.
Meanwhile, a remapping of the burn area shows the fire has consumed 1,279 acres -- about 120 acres smaller than officials had previously estimated.
Cool weather on Monday and Tuesday worked in firefighters’ favor, with a light dusting of snow and some rain helping to contain the fire. As of Wednesday night, it was 13 percent contained, the county said.
However, weather forecasts call for a return to dry and hot conditions this week, and fire managers say the weather conditions will lead to an increase in intensity for the wildfire.
According to a Wednesday news release, there’s still a “great deal of heat” on the west and north side of the fire, and Incident Commander Alan Sinclair says the threat will remain until fire lines are secured. Temperatures in Mohave County are expected to reach triple digits on Friday and Saturday.
The fire has consumed Ponderosa Pine at higher elevations, brush and grass. There are 327 personnel currently assigned to the blaze.
The Flag Fire resulted in the evacuation of the residents of approximately 200 homes in Pine Lake, as well as the closure of the Hualapai Mountain Resort and the Park. The Flag Fire was first reported Sunday around 2 p.m. The fire originated between the Flag Mine and Wild Cow Campground in the Hualapai Mountains, approximately 11 miles southeast of Kingman. The fire originated between the Flag Mine and Wild Cow Campground in the Hualapai Mountains, approximately 11 miles south/southeast of Kingman, Arizona.
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson declared a county emergency on Monday and he signed an agreement with the Bureau of Land Management, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management and the Incident Commander. The agreement outlines the authority and responsibility of the financial costs; Authority and responsibility for the fire is mostly assigned to the BLM, according to the county.
It’s not clear when the county-owned Hualapai Mountain Park will be able to reopen.
There have been no injuries, and only one building, a shed, has been destroyed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.