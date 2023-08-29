This week began with an excessive heat warning in the Lake Havasu City region, with temperatures as high as 116 degrees on Monday.
According to the National Weather Service, summertime highs will continue through Tuesday, with daytime temperatures as high as 115 degrees, which could fall to 113 degrees by Wednesday afternoon. But if the hot weather leaves Havasu residents parched this week, there’s good news on the way.
Wind speeds are expected to increase throughout this week, approaching 21 miles per hour on Wednesday. Havasu residents can expect temperatures to fall to 108 degrees on Thursday, with isolated showers and thunderstorms predicted for the Havasu region beginning Thursday evening, and lasting through Friday and Saturday.
The National Weather Service predicts that temperatures will continue to decline through Sunday, with a high of about 103 degrees.
Until those storms arrive, however, the agency recommends that Havasu residents remain hydrated and stay indoors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, and residents are advised to take precautions if they are required to work or spend time outside. Residents should plan strenuous outdoor activities for early morning or evening, and schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
