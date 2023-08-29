Weather 8/28/23

The National Weather Service predicts excessive heat early this week, followed by possible thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday.

 National Weather Service Infographic

This week began with an excessive heat warning in the Lake Havasu City region, with temperatures as high as 116 degrees on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, summertime highs will continue through Tuesday, with daytime temperatures as high as 115 degrees, which could fall to 113 degrees by Wednesday afternoon. But if the hot weather leaves Havasu residents parched this week, there’s good news on the way.

