Leo Biasiucci

Leo Biasiucci

PHOENIX — A bill that would give the option of letting schools and educators participate in emergency training, including with firearms, is split down party lines.

Sponsored by House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), the bill would allocate $10 million for school districts and charter schools to pay for the training of their choice. If a school wants to provide training, educators would also have a choice on whether or not to participate. Biasiucci told the House Committee on Appropriations the goal is to provide schools with safety training in case of an emergency, such as a school shooting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.