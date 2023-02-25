PHOENIX — A bill that would give the option of letting schools and educators participate in emergency training, including with firearms, is split down party lines.
Sponsored by House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), the bill would allocate $10 million for school districts and charter schools to pay for the training of their choice. If a school wants to provide training, educators would also have a choice on whether or not to participate. Biasiucci told the House Committee on Appropriations the goal is to provide schools with safety training in case of an emergency, such as a school shooting.
“This is all optional. The school picks and chooses what they want for their school. This is going to make our schools safer … This is going to make our children safer,” Biasiucci said.
The bill states that funding would be provided for optional training including recognition of early warning signs of a threat, medical treatments and combat casualty care and firearm safety training. The bill passed the committee 9-6 along party lines.
Opponents argue that the bill does not address gun violence, particularly violence toward children. Democrats on the committee said that the bill makes it seem like lawmakers are addressing school safety, but are just adding more guns instead of addressing the root of the problem. Instead, she called for common-sense gun reform.
“If we really want to clamp down and reduce future violent events, we would actually enact meaningful, common sense gun reform,” Rep. Athena Salman (D-District 8) said.
Rep. Nancy Gutierrez (D-District 18), who is also a teacher, said on one hand, teachers aren’t trusted to pick out library books or curriculum and on the other hand, but they’re expected to have weapons. She argued the best way to keep students safe from gun violence is to have no guns on campus.
However, due to violence at schools, Republican lawmakers said it’s necessary to equip and empower schools to take matters into their own hands. The Uvalde school massacre that resulted in 21 deaths was used as an example. Both parties agreed that law enforcement did not respond properly, but both disagreed on an educator’s role in an emergency.
“It wasn’t a lack of preparedness, it wasn’t a lack of training that resulted in that massacre. It was a lack of courage, and a lack of resources to adequately go in there and support the lives of all of those students and teachers that ended up losing their lives,” Rep. Marcelino Quiñonez (D-District 11) said.
Republicans argued that training would empower teachers and that they should have the option to take matters into their own hands if an emergency occurs. Rep. Selina Bliss (R-District 1) said the bill is a way to prepare teachers and boost their confidence if an emergency situation occurs. Rep. Matthew Gress (R-District 4) said the bill would teach educators how to safely handle firearms and said the “most dangerous thing is an unloaded gun.”
“There’s a level of respect that comes along with the Second Amendment in terms of the sacredness as well as understanding the impact and power of firearms and knowing how to safely handle them,” Gress said.
“I think it’s really important that we instill safety, gun safety, at a young age. And I think that will go a long way in saving so many lives,” he concluded.
Rep. David Livingston (R-District 28) said if the U.S. wants to address gun violence, people need to be put in jail and kept there. He also said equipping people with the skills to protect themselves and others is important.
“Security is a big deal,” Livingston said.
