A house fire was reported Monday morning in the 3500 block of Wallingford Drive. At approximately 7:50 a.m., a fire was reported by the homeowners, who found smoke in the garage with fire coming from the electrical panel. The first arriving fire company reported a working fire with flames and smoke visible from the electrical panel. Three engine companies, one truck company, and a battalion chief responded to the fire and gained control of the fire within 10 minutes. Red Cross was contacted to assist with occupant services. There were no reported injuries. Crews remained on the scene an additional hour conducting salvage operations and fire cause determination. The cause of the fire was electrical.
