House minority leader leaving legislature

PHOENIX — The top state House Democratic is quitting at the end of the legislative session to pursue as graduate degree in public administration.

Tucsonan Andres Cano, the House minority leader, said Saturday he has been accepted into the Harvard Kennedy School. The one-year program begins in early July.

