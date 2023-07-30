House suffers damage after fire on Saturday

Right side of a house on Bluegrass and Moonshine Drive severely damaged after a house fire on Saturday, July 29.

 Madeline Armstrong/Today's News-Herald

Patricia Landry, a resident of Lake Havasu City, was getting ready in her bathroom around 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, when she heard a loud explosion followed by a worried neighbor pounding on her door.

A house just down the street on Bluegrass and Moonshine Drive had caught on fire.

(1) comment

RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

The plume of black smoke preceded the boom. Did not hear sirens for 7 minutes. Hmmm.

