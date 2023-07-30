Patricia Landry, a resident of Lake Havasu City, was getting ready in her bathroom around 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, when she heard a loud explosion followed by a worried neighbor pounding on her door.
A house just down the street on Bluegrass and Moonshine Drive had caught on fire.
“From down the street it looked like the whole house exploded,” Landry said.
The house caught fire just before 8 a.m. while the homeowner was at his kitchen sink doing dishes. He looked out the window and saw that the patio was on fire. Shortly after, there was an explosion. His wife had already left the house, but he frantically searched for the family dog. Unable to find the dog, he left the house and waited for the fire department to arrive.
There were multiple reports of two explosions which are believed to be medical oxygen cylinders that exploded on the patio.
According to Aaron Bracamonte, Lake Havasu City Fire Department battalion chief, the fire was declared under control at 8:25 a.m.
“They did an initial attack on the delta (right) side of the house and then they proceeded to go inside where they encountered high heat, heavy smoke and they were able to quickly get the fire under control,” Bracamonte said. “They were able to locate the family dog who was unfortunately deceased. We had remaining crews do some salvage and overhaul to try and save as much of their personal belongings as possible.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it looks to have begun on the right side of the house and up into the attic, according to Bracamonte.
“(There was) extensive damage to the exterior on the delta (right) side of the house, the kitchen, part of the living room,” Bracamonte said. “The roof and attic space had significant flame damage and there was significant smoke and heat damage throughout the house.”
The homeowner suffered from some slight smoke inhalation but refused transportation to the hospital. There were no other injuries other than the family dog not surviving the fire.
(1) comment
The plume of black smoke preceded the boom. Did not hear sirens for 7 minutes. Hmmm.
