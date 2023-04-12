Syndication: Arizona Republic

PHOENIX — The state House voted Wednesday to expel Chandler Republican Liz Harris.

By a 46-13 vote, lawmakers accepted the findings of the Ethics Committee that she knew that someone she had invited to testify at a joint hearing on election integrity was going to present not just false but libelous accusations against lawmakers, judges and even the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, accusing them of being involved in a criminal scheme to rig elections and other crimes. The committee also concluded that Harris was not truthful with them about what she knew ahead of time about what Scottsdale insurance agent Jacqueline Breger was going to say.

