Efforts to revive the State Lake Improvement Fund’s once-annual grant program on a permanent basis received widespread bipartisan support as it passed through the Arizona House of Representatives on Wednesday.
HB2038, introduced by Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), was passed on a 58-1-1 vote in the House. Rep. Jake Hoffman (R-District 12) was the only member to vote against the measure, while Rep. Athena Salman (D-District 26) did not cast a vote. The bill was previously approved 12-0 by the House Appropriations Committee on Jan. 12, and 8-0 by the House Rules Committee on Monday.
“I think everybody in the House realizes that the sweeping of this fund that has been happening over the years shouldn’t be happening,” Biasiucci said. “That is what this bill really does – it stops the money from being swept so that we can have a continuous funding source to pay for things like launch ramps, law enforcement boats, and all the things that SLIF covers.”
SLIF is funded by a portion of the motor vehicle fuel taxes estimated to come from fuel sales for boats, along with a portion of the watercraft license tax – generating between $8 million and $9 million annually in recent years. According to state statute, SLIF is administered by Arizona State Parks and Trails, and can be used to pay state parks for time spent distributing those funds and for other parks administrative tasks and recreational plans. It is also eligible to be distributed to local government agencies for projects on bodies of water where gas-powered boats are permitted. Possible projects include public launch ramps, piers, marinas, bathrooms, picnic tables, waterfront construction or improvements, campgrounds, and safety equipment and facilities.
Historically, SLIF provided grants to waterfront communities every year for various qualifying projects and water-related public safety purchases, but those grants dried up in 2008 when the entire fund was swept into the state’s general fund by the legislature as Arizona scrambled to find any money it could during the economic downturn.
Currently the majority of money produced by SLIF each year is used to pay administrative and operating costs for the state parks. Parks officials have said that SLIF has been the only fund available to it for those expenses since 2010, when the State Parks lost access to about $10 million per year from the Heritage Fund that had previously been used to pay for parks administration.
Biasiucci’s HB2038 aims to ensure that the grants for waterfront communities return permanently.
The bill stipulates that no more than 10% of money deposited into SLIF each year can be used by State Parks staff to plan and administer the fund, while removing the language that currently allows the parks to use SLIF to pay for “administrative tasks and recreation plans of the board.” The bill would also expand SLIF’s eligible uses to include water search and rescue operations.
The bill also allows the parks to use the State Parks Revenue Fund to pay for its administrative costs instead of SLIF. Biasiucci said the idea is that the legislature would provide the State Parks Revenue Fund enough to cover administration and operating costs as part of the budgeting process each year – as it does for many of the other state departments.
“It should have always been that way,” Biasiucci said. “We should have been funding them through the general fund. But when ‘08 happened and we were kind of in a budget crisis they started sweeping the money to pay for other things. But now we are flush with money. We have another surplus this year, so these sweeps really should not be happening anymore at this point.”
Last year Biasiucci ran a similar bill. In addition to the proposed changes to how SLIF can be distributed, last year’s bill also set aside $4 million to bring back the grant program on a two year basis for the first time in more than a decade. That bill was similarly well received in the House during the 2021 legislative session – passing 51-8. That bill was also approve on a 9-1 vote by the Senate Appropriations Committee but it never made it to the floor of the State Senate for a vote while the requested money was given to SLIF from the general fund as part of the budgeting process, instead.
“Anything that has money tied to it ends up in budget negotiations, so a lot of times they don’t move to the senate,” Biasiucci said. “That is kind of what happened last year. There was the agreement to put $2 million in this year and then $2 million again next year – for a total of $4 million – to fund it. But if this bill goes through we won’t have to do that anymore. They will have the funding already there, instead of us having to put it in there as a separate piece of the budget.”
Biasiucci said he hasn’t heard much talk about the bill yet from the Senate – good or bad – but he said he is confident about its prospects.
“It had overwhelming bipartisan support (in the House) and I think everybody can agree that we shouldn’t be sweeping funds from things like SLIF to pay for other things,” he said.
But if the bill stalls out in the Senate, Biasiucci said his backup plan would be to go back through the budgeting process this year to make sure that SLIF is given money for grants from the general fund for two more years.
FY2021-22 SLIF grants
In the first year distributing local SLIF grants since 2008, Arizona State Parks and Trails has awarded a little more than $2.4 million this year – $412,480 more than the fund received from the state legislature in the budget.
According to a 2016 survey presented to the Arizona Outdoor Recreation Coordinating Commission during a meeting in August 2021, Mohave County accounts for 47% of all boating days statewide, followed by Maricopa (25%), La Paz (14%), Yuma (4%) and Gila (3%) counties.
As the largest producers of SLIF revenue, Mohave County has received a particularly big boost with a total of $1,981,000 in SLIF grants awarded to various public safety agencies in the county for water-based equipment purchases.
Lake Havasu City and Mohave County were both awarded the maximum of $800,000 in SLIF grants this year, with another $381,000 awarded to Bullhead City.
Havasu’s City Council put those grants to use on Tuesday when they approved using the money from SLIF to purchase the first new boats for either the police department or the fire department since the grants disappeared in 2008. The council approved spending $426,953, after taxes, to replace the city’s 15-year old fireboat with a 30-foot PackMan Landing Craft Fire Boat, and replacing a 15-year old police patrol boat with a 28-foot PackMan Landing Craft Police Boat for $256,903.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Rep. Biasiucci, who ran the bill last year that allowed for the restoration of the SLIF funds,” Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy said during Tuesday’s meeting. “With his efforts, and the support of Sen. (Sonny) Borrelli and Rep. (Regina) Cobb, we were able to get this opportunity for communities across Arizona that are impacted by waterways. So thank you to Rep. Biasiucci and certainly (Executive Director) Bob Broscheid and his team at Arizona State Parks who are administering the program.”
Havasu’s SLIF grant will also pay for two new boat motors to replace old motors on another police vessel, and $61,177 to go towards replacing the fire departments boat ramp – a project estimated to cost a total of about $100,000.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was also awarded $800,000 through the SLIF grant this year, which will cover the cost of three new patrol boats for the department. Bullhead City’s SLIF grant will be used to purchase a fireboat and a new patrol boat.
Elsewhere in the state, Coconino County was awarded $387,200 to purchase a new boat for its boating safety program, and the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District was awarded $53,280 to purchase four rigid inflatable rescue boats.
